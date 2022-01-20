A Kokomo woman who police say confessed to drowning her 4-year-old grandson in March 2020 was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 65 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.
She will serve 45 of those years in jail, with the remaining balance suspended to supervised probation.
Last month, Helen Martin, 58, pleaded guilty to a Level 1 felony charge of murder for her role in the death.
Another Level 1 felony charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death was dismissed during Thursday's sentencing.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on March 28, 2020, inside Martin’s residence in the 400 block of East 400 South, according to a probable cause affidavit filed at the time.
When first responders entered the residence, they located Martin’s 4-year-old grandson Leo Rae Zingoni unconscious and unresponsive inside a bathroom, court records indicated.
During an interview with police, Martin — the child's guardian at the time —stated that she drew the child a bath after her husband left the house.
After putting the child into the bathtub, Martin then got into the same tub with her clothes on and began to hold the boy's head under the water, court records indicated.
Martin told police that she then got out of the bathtub, changed her clothes and called her husband to tell him that she drowned the child, the affidavit stated, though Martin told police she didn’t remember making that phone call.
When later questioned by police as to why she drowned the boy, Martin stated that “she believed that she had been so depressed recently that she thought he would be better off in heaven than to be with her,” court records noted.
During Thursday's sentencing hearing, in which Martin appeared via Zoom from the Howard County Jail, several of Zingoni's family members came forward to read victim impact statements and share how the little boy's death has left a void in all of their lives.
"I will speak for my son because he can't," Shawn Zingoni, Leo's father, told the court. "... He was a little ball of happiness and joy. ... He had his whole life in front of him."
Shawn added that his son trusted and loved Martin, and she betrayed that trust on the day she took his life.
"You deliberately murdered my son with no remorse," Shawn testified. "He trusted you. You broke that trust with hate and malice. ... Nothing can bring back my son."
Martin's husband, Brian, also took to the witness stand and told the court Thursday that what his wife did to their family was "evil."
"I'm your husband," Brian said, looking at Helen on the screen. "You forced me to condemn my wife. ... I'm mad as hell at you. ... You killed Leo for your own selfish reasons. Leo didn't belong to you. You were his guardian. Leo loved and trusted you, and you killed him in the cruelest way. ... You killed your daughter's son. Did you ever think about that?"
Throughout the course of the case, court documents stated that Helen Martin told investigators in early interviews that she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder at the time her grandson was killed, and Helen herself utilized "guilty but mentally ill" as part of her December plea agreement.
That topic of mental illness was brought up Thursday afternoon during the testimony of Megan Bourke — Leo's mother and Helen's daughter.
"There is an emptiness that a mother should never have to endure," Bourke testified. "... He was the love of my life. All I can do now is hold his memories in my heart.
"My mom is not a monster," Bourke added. "... She wasn't in her right mind. We all watched her mental decline. ... She's nothing close to a monster. ... I don't believe the person that killed my son is the mom that I know."
And in her own statement to the court, Helen addressed the March 2020 incident, telling everyone that Leo was "her darling boy."
"I loved my grandson Leo," she testified. "... I am heartbroken at the loss. I miss the sound of his voice. I would do anything to go back to that day, and I'm very sorry for the heartbreak."
