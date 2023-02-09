Officials say two Good Samaritans alerted authorities Tuesday evening after they noticed a vehicle had crashed into a retention pond on the county’s northwest side.
According to a report by the Kokomo Fire Department, the incident occurred around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Friendship Boulevard and Dixon Road.
That’s when the Good Samaritans reportedly noticed the vehicle’s headlights reflecting off of some ice in the pond, and it was determined there was a woman — who has not been publicly identified — still inside.
At that time, officials note, the vehicle was submerged in two to three feet of water.
First responders arrived on scene a short time later and helped remove the woman from the vehicle, the report indicated.
She was reportedly not injured in the incident, though officials say it’s not clear what caused the woman to drive off the roadway in the first place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.