Police say a Kokomo woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening while she was attempting to cross Washington Street.
Preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that Melissa Byrd, 51, was crossing the southbound lanes of the roadway near Jefferson Street when she was hit by a Dodge Journey, driven by 25-year-old Kokomo resident Bailey Camp, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.
Police say Byrd reportedly did not have the right of way at the time the incident occurred, according to the release.
Byrd was transported from the scene by ambulance to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo and later transported to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment, the release noted.
Authorities say further investigation into the crash does not appear to reveal alcohol or drugs played a factor. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the KPD Accident Investigation Unit or Sgt. Jordan Wiseman at 765-456-7017. You can also email him at jwiseman@cityofkokomo.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.