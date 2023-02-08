Police are asking the public for help in locating a Kokomo man after authorities located his deceased wife inside a residence on the city’s northwest side.
On Tuesday morning, 41-year-old Sandra L. Wilson was reported as a missing person, according to a Howard County Sheriff’s Office media release.
Around 11 a.m., HCSO officials made entry into Wilson’s residence in the 1100 block of Arundel Drive, per the release, where they reportedly located the woman’s body.
Wilson was pronounced dead a short time later by the Howard County Coroner’s Office.
An autopsy was conducted Wednesday afternoon, the release noted, and officials stated that the findings were consistent with physical blunt trauma.
Her death was subsequently ruled a homicide.
Authorities say further investigation into the incident began to point toward Wilson’s husband, 42-year-old Jeremy N. Wilson, as a person of interest in the case, according to the release.
Authorities did not elaborate as to why they believe this to be the case, and no further details regarding the incident were addressed in the release.
Per investigators, Jeremy N. Wilson has an active no-bond warrant for arrest out of Howard Circuit Court for petition to revoke, and authorities say he might be in possession of a silver 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe with a license plate number of 834BZW.
Police added that he might also be in a white 2006 Chevrolet Impala with a license plate number of SO507.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeremy N. Wilson is asked to contact the HCSO at 765-457-1105 or Det. Shirey at 765-614-3449. You can also contact the sheriff’s office on the department’s mobile app or visit www.sheriff.howardcountyin.gov.
