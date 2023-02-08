Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Rain and perhaps a thunderstorm overnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and perhaps a thunderstorm overnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.