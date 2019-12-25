Debbie Berger grew up in an abusive home. Her parents would leave her sitting in a car with her siblings for hours, far into the night, as they sat at a bar and drank. If the kids made a scene, they were beaten.
More hardships would follow when Berger was adopted by a stepsister and her husband, who also abused her. That was followed by a marriage to an alcoholic husband.
Berger said she’s lived through some dark times. But through it all, in the midst of that darkness, there was always a bright spark that helped the 63-year-old through it.
And that spark was given to her 50 years ago by David Glassburn, a Kokomo native and former foster parent, whose simple act of kindness on Christmas changed Berger’s life forever.
It was 1969 when Berger ended up living with Glassburn and his family in their home in Indian Heights after she was removed from her parents by the Indiana Department of Child Services.
That Christmas, Glassburn took Berger, who was around 11 years old, to Kmart to do some Christmas shopping for his younger stepsisters. It was the first time Berger had ever gone shopping at a big retail store.
“Growing up in Hemlock, Indiana, and being raised in domestic violence in an alcoholic, non-functioning home, we never got to go to Kmart, or any place like that,” Berger said. “It was a big deal to get to go to Kmart.”
Glassburn’s four stepsisters were around the same age as Berger, so he asked her what kind of toys and gifts young girls would like for Christmas. Berger would peruse the shelves and grab anything she thought they might like.
By the time they left the store, they had two full shopping carts loaded up with presents for the girls.
That Christmas Eve, Berger went with Glassburn to a family Christmas were his stepsisters were. She didn’t pay much attention to the toys they got because she was so excited about the white-covered Bible Glassburn’s mother had bought for her.
But Berger did notice the stepsisters didn’t seem to be getting any of the toys that she had helped pick out.
The next morning, she found out why.
When Berger woke up on Christmas, there beneath the tree were all the gifts she had helped pick out for the girls – expect they were all for her. Every last one of them.
It was a stunning surprise for a foster child who wasn’t expecting any presents at all.
“Dave couldn’t have been more than 28 years old at the time, but he knew how to make such a special Christmas for a foster kid,” Berger said. “It was an awesome thing he did for me.”
But Berger had no idea how much the surprise gifts would mean to her until after she was adopted by a stepsister, who moved Berger to Kentucky away from all her family. Berger said it was a terrible home situation, and one she left the day she turned 18.
She ended up moving back to the Kokomo area, where she married a man whom she said abused alcohol. That also led to some dark times in her life.
But, Berger said, the memory of that Christmas with Glassburn was always in the back of her mind, reminding her that good people – people who thought and cared about others – were still out there.
Berger ended up divorcing her first husband and marrying again. Together, the new couple started going to church more often. That’s when Berger really started thinking about how much Glassburn’s act of kindness had helped her through those dark times.
One Sunday in church, Berger heard a song by Garth Brooks called “The Gift,” about an orphan girl who rescued a dying bird. The song touched Berger to her core, because it reminded her of that Christmas with Glassburn.
“I thought, ‘Oh my gosh. Dave needs to know what he did for me,’” Berger said. “I know there are other people out there who have done good things, but this really, really touched my heart and soul. His act of kindness has a lot to do with who I am today.”
Soon afterwards, Berger decided to try to track down Glassburn to tell him. But it had been more than 40 years since she’d seen him, and she had no idea where to start.
Eventually, after a string of dead ends, she found the phone number of a woman she thought was related to Glassburn. Berger called and told her story.
“After explaining who I was, she said, ‘You’re little Debbie, aren’t you?’ She said, ‘Dave has been looking for you. He always wondered what happened to his little Debbie.’”
The woman told Berger that Glassburn was living in Florida, and she eventually got a phone number for his home there. One day she called, and Glassburn picked up.
“I said, ‘Do you know who this is?’ He said, ‘I sure do. You’re little Debbie.’ He recognized my voice after all that time,” Berger said.
Today, Berger lives in Peru and Glassburn is still living in Florida. The two talk regularly on the phone. She’s even gone down to visit him a couple of times. Throughout the year, the 77-year-old sends her birthday cards, and she sends him cards on Father’s Day.
“He was the Dad I never had,” Berger said. “I had a father at home, but he wasn’t much of a father. Dave was.”
His son, David Glassburn Jr., said today, his dad considers Berger to be a daughter. He said he was only 4 when Berger lived with them, and he just found out a few months ago about what his dad did for her when Berger called him. She wanted to know what she could do to honor him for the special Christmas gift he gave her 50 years ago.
“It makes me so proud of him,” Glassburn Jr. said. “I’m glad I had a father like that. Personally, I try to live to be half as much as he is.”
Berger said it’s been five decades since that special Christmas, but now, she’s saying thank you to Glassburn by sharing his story with others and letting the world know how a simple act of kindness can truly change someone’s life – just like it did for her.
“Gifts aren’t always wrapped in pretty paper and put under a tree,” Berger said. “Gifts can be an act of kindness and love bestowed upon another person that they remember for a lifetime.
“I’ve chosen to focus on the good things that happened in my life, because overcoming the bad things has been traumatic for me,” she said. “And when I do, I always remember that act of kindness that was bestowed upon me by a man who didn’t have to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.