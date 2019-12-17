A Kokomo woman was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for her role in a June 2018 murder that claimed the life of Yogi Olivarez, 45, Kokomo.
Per terms of a recent plea agreement, Ariana Wagner, 21, pleaded guilty to a Level 2 felony charge of voluntary manslaughter in the incident, as well as a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license.
Wagner was also sentenced on several unrelated drug charges, and those sentences will all run concurrently.
A Level 1 felony charge of murder was dismissed during Tuesday’s hearing.
Several of Olivarez’s family members were present during the sentencing, including his mother, Julie Olivarez, who openly wept as she told the court about her oldest child.
“You took my son’s life,” Julie said, speaking directly to Wagner. “… He was not a threat to you. I don’t think you will ever comprehend what you did to his whole family. … It’s a pain that will never end.”
Yogi Olivarez’s sister, Stephanie, also took the witness stand on Tuesday and shared a letter written by her 11-year-old daughter.
“I miss him so much,” the letter read in part. “No one knows how much I cry. … You killed my uncle. He was my best friend.”
On June 28, 2018, police located Yogi Olivarez’s body inside a truck at the intersection of Clinton and Kentucky drives, police reports stated at the time. He had a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Wagner also told police at the time that she had been homeless for about two years and stayed where she could, ending up that night with some friends at the Super 8 Motel, court records indicated.
Olivarez had driven to the motel to pick Wagner up to get some food, police reports stated, and Wagner ended up getting inside his truck.
A few minutes later, witnesses said they heard a popping sound come from the vehicle, and then the truck stopped, court records indicated.
That’s when Wagner left the vehicle and stated she shot Olivarez after he refused to stop the truck.
During another interview with police, Wagner said that she knew Olivarez kept a gun under his seat. Wagner then noted that while in the vehicle, she grabbed for that firearm and pointed it at Olivarez’s head, police reports stated at the time.
When Olivarez wouldn’t stop the truck, Wagner said she then proceeded to shoot him in the side, push his foot off the gas pedal and drive the truck to the intersection of Clinton and Kentucky drives because she knew it would be discovered there by police.
In that same police interview, a detective ended up telling Wagner that authorities had possession of the gun, and a witness claimed it was actually his and not Olivarez’s.
It was then that Wagner admitted to authorities that she actually had taken the gun that was used in the incident from someone else in the motel, court documents indicated.
