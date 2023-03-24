Growing up in the 1950s and 1960s, Charlotte Hood said the thought of women working in a field such as manufacturing or skilled trades wasn’t exactly seen as commonplace.
In school, she was led into classes covering topics like sewing or homemaking.
“Girls were not allowed in any industrial arts classes at all,” she said. “Nothing. … Back then, a woman’s choices were pretty limited.”
And that created a problem for Hood because all she wanted to do was weld.
So in 1976, Hood said she went looking for a job at the Kokomo Casting Plant.
“It was my birthday,” she recalled, “and I remember the guy saying, ‘Oh, today is your birthday.’ I said, ‘And all I want is a job for my birthday, and you don’t have a job in here I can’t do.’ I started three days later.”
These days, Stellantis — which owns the Kokomo Casting Plant (KCP), Kokomo Transmission Plant (KTP), Indiana Transmission Plant (ITP) and Kokomo Engine Plant (KEP) — has a strong and diverse workforce with endless possibilities for women to advance in their careers.
But back when Hood was hired on, the casting plant looked a lot like those industrial arts classes that she remembered from school.
Mostly men.
And some of those men let Hood hear about it too.
“There were so many men in there that didn’t think women should be in that plant at all,” she said. “There was a lot of harassment, a lot of harassment. But you had to be quick witted and just kind of tell it like it was. ‘I’m here. I got my foot in the door, and I’m not going anywhere.’”
And because there weren’t a lot of women working in those roles back then, Hood naturally became a pioneer pretty quickly, she noted.
She was the first woman to drive a forklift truck, which she did off and on for 18 years.
She was the first woman elected to an executive board office, which she held for 14 years.
And in her mid-40s, she became the first woman at the casting plant in skilled trades when she became a millwright.
Hood gave a lot of credit to her success at the casting plant to UAW 1166, which she said helped women like her enter unchartered waters back then and still help women navigate the profession today.
“I believe if it weren’t for the unions, women would probably still not be given the opportunity to do the jobs that, before, were only done by men,” she said. “There’s been extreme change from one end of the spectrum to the other (for women), a lot more opportunities now. … And because of the international union, there’s equal pay for equal work.
“But there are still so many things in the plant that women had to fight for (back then), like just getting a fan in the woman’s restroom,” Hood added. “It was 110 degrees in the plant, and 130 degrees sometimes up on your platform where you were die casting. You’ve got heat, and it’s already hot. … Without a union now, I can only imagine the horror like there was in the 70s.”
Rochelle Swygert, who has worked at the casting plant for nearly 30 years and heads up the woman’s committee at UAW 1166, agreed with Hood’s sentiments.
“It (Kokomo Casting Plant) has come a long way for women,” she said. “… I think it’s more of a woman’s rights movement that has come about over the past few years that has amped up more women into those manufacturing areas. Back then, the theories were that a woman’s roles were in the house, but women have come a long way since those days. We don’t mind getting out there and getting our hands dirty.”
Swygert also gave credit to the automation of the machines, which she said helped ease some of the dangers of the job and was a possible factor in helping to bring more women into the manufacturing field.
Like Hood and Swygert, Tammy Mohr also cited the strength of union representation in allowing women the opportunities they needed to break through the proverbial glass ceiling.
Mohr is currently the head of the women’s committee at UAW 685, which is involved with the KTP, and she also worked at the transmission plant in the early 1990s.
“It’s the union,” she said. “The union does everything. The union stepped up and said that women should have these equal jobs and do the same roles as a man. Otherwise, that might have never happened. We didn’t have the strength. You’re only stronger in numbers. That’s why the union was formed.”
And as more and more females continue to enter manufacturing roles, Hood, Swygert and Mohr said the future looks as bright as it’s ever been thanks to the women that helped pave the way.
“Why shouldn’t there be a little competition for these jobs?” Hood said. “We’re totally equal. God doesn’t look at us like, ‘Ok, you’re a female, so therefore I expect this or that from you. We’re all judged on the same footing, and it should be that way in everything.
“They had a few women there when I started, and those women worked for their jobs. I knew them all at the time because there was so few of us. We all shared the same locker room. We might have worked in different departments, but we all had the same horror stories. But we had the same laughs too. It was definitely a great life experience, and I’m so glad I did it. It made me who I am today.”
