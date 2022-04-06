The Women’s Legacy Memorial in downtown Kokomo is featured in this year’s Tour of Honor Motorcycle Ride, a self-directed motorcycle ride that honors American heroes such as military veterans and first responders.
The Tour of Honor takes place from April to September every year. Motorcyclists from all over the country visit different memorials from around the United States. This is Kokomo’s third time on the list.
It’s rare for a city to be chosen multiple times, according to Thomas Southwood, the Indiana liaison for Tour of Honor.
“The memorials I look for are unique, heartbreaking or thought-provoking and many times are located in fun motorcycle riding areas,” Southwood said in a press release. “I submit several candidates each year, and from those only seven are chosen to represent the state for that year. It is a rarity for a city to be selected more than once.”
The Women’s Legacy Memorial, located on the northeast corner of the courthouse lawn, features three bronze statues, with each bronze statue representing a different way women contribute to the country, their families and community.
The statue standing tallest is Rosie the Riveter, the WWII icon. The second statue, complete with the word “honor,” is dedicated to women of color and depicts Lt. Col. Shawna Rochelle Kimbrell, the first female African American fighter pilot in Air Force history, in her fighter pilot attire.
The third statue, on a platform displaying the word “country,” shows a kneeling woman, her hand on her heart and her head bowed. The woman, dressed in contemporary military garb, holds a musket. Her left leg, bent in front of her, displays a prosthetic leg. The statue represents all active and veteran women.
The Tour of Honor is a contest for a good cause. All states have seven memorials on the tour list each year. The first three riders who visit all seven sites in a state win a trophy.
Riders pay $125 to be a part of the competition. Of that, $25 goes to the riders’ choice of charities that include Fisher House Foundation, Gold Star Family Memorial Foundation and, in 2022, the Gary Sinise Foundation for First Responders.
The riders usually visit each memorial by themselves or in small groups. They’ll stop at the Memorial, get out their flag, take photos and hopefully spend some money in the area. The riders on the tour are mostly veterans. This year, more than 1,000 riders registered for the Tour of Honor.
