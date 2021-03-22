PERU — For years, 40 acres of prime real estate had sat idle along the Wabash River that had formerly been used as a train yard.
Fast forward to today, and that land has been transformed into the largest economic development project Peru has seen in decades.
The new Miami County YMCA being constructed there is on track to open by the end of the year. The new extension of the Nickel Plate Trail running along the river is set to open by mid-May.
And now, a developer is in final negotiations with the city to construct a major housing development.
It’s all happening at what the city has dubbed the River View Landing community improvement project. The land is located between West City Park and River Walkway Park along Canal Street, and was formerly owned by the railroad company CSX.
The city acquired the property in 2017 for $250,000, and immediately began working with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to remediate the land to allow it to be developed.
Now, all that development is underway.
Miami County YMCA Director Mark Demchak said the new facility is about 25% complete. Crews are currently working on installing the roof and hanging wall paneling, and will soon begin pouring concrete for the floors.
“The quicker they can get the building buttoned up, the better,” he said.
Construction began on the $13.6-million project in August. The new 65,000-square-foot facility will include a gym, childcare and preschool areas, a pool and whirlpool, meeting rooms, a kitchen and a racquetball court. It will also house and operate the county’s public transit program.
The building will host a wellness center operated by Logansport Memorial Physician Network, which will lease 10,000 square feet of the facility to offer physical therapy, orthopedic care and other services.
However, YMCA officials are still working to raise $700,000 to fully fund the project.
So far, 301 donors have given $12.9 million toward the building. That includes $1.5 million each from both the city of Peru and Miami County, and more than $3 million pledged from two anonymous donors.
Demchak said that because of the pandemic, they haven’t been able to do much fundraising. However, officials plan to launch a major fundraising campaign next month to meet their final goal.
“We feel like we’re rounding the final corner, and we can see the finish line,” he said. “Whether we’re crawling or running or jogging, we’re going to get to that finish line.”
The facility was originally estimated to cost $12.4 million when the project was first announced in December 2017. But increasing construction costs consistently pushed the building’s price tag higher and higher, Demchak said.
The new Y should be finished by November, and the building should be open for patrons by Christmas, he said.
“There were some folks in town who, maybe rightly so, were skeptical that we could do this,” Demchak said. “But once they started seeing steel beams going up, it’s pretty hard to say it’s not going to happen.”
Construction of the new Nickel Plate Trail extension is also underway, and should be done within the next two months.
The pathway will run from the Wabash River bridge on the city’s west side, past the new YMCA, and connect with the current Riverwalk Trail, which runs into downtown Peru.
Jim Tidd, executive director of the Miami County Economic Development Authority, which is overseeing the trial extension, said the last step in the project is laying down the final layer of asphalt. He said that can happen once the asphalt plants open for the construction season.
Construction was slightly delayed last year after officials determined they needed to build a retaining wall along 200 feet of the trail because it ran so close to the river, requiring crews to cut out the bank. That wall is now complete, and the section is ready for its first layer of asphalt.
Tidd said they plan to have a ribbon cutting and some kind of event to kick off the opening of the extension in mid-May.
But likely the largest development at the River View Landing site will be an upcoming housing development that will be built near the new Y and trail.
Tidd said the development will be a mixture of family units, senior living and townhomes. Plans also include traditional apartment complexes. All the units would be market-based housing, and not include public housing.
He said the county is working to get incentives in place to offset some of the developer’s construction costs. The county hopes to make an announcement with details about the project in the next 30 days or so.
He said that in the end, the whole River View Landing development goes to show how a blighted, unused piece of land can be remediated and repurposed for major community projects.
“It’s a good example of how you can take a blighted area and turn it back into a productive piece of property right along a river,” Tidd said. “We’re excited about that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.