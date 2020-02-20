Work is underway to replace what officials say is the most rundown bridge in the city.
Crews started work earlier this month to install a new bridge on Carter Street where it crosses over the Wildcat Creek near Ind. 931.
Howard County Highway Superintendent Ted Cain said the road closed earlier this month and likely won’t reopen until late May as crews work on the project.
He said the bridge was the most dilapidated in the city, and likely hadn’t been replaced in decades. Cain said it’s been over 20 years since any major work was done on the structure.
“You could tell it was getting old and experiencing some stress,” he said. “It was getting some cracks.”
Cain said if the county hadn’t moved to replace the bridge, federal law would have required the weight limit on the structure be reduced to around 14 tons, which would bar most semis from driving on it.
The cost of the project is $964,000. Federal money is paying for 80%, and county dollars are paying 20%. Primco Inc., a contractor based in Fort Wayne, was hired for the project.
The McCann Street bridge is also set to be replaced in the next couple of years, according to state documents.
