Brazil spurns offer, sets conditions
JACUNDA NATIONAL FOREST, Brazil — Brazil insisted on Tuesday that it would set conditions for accepting any aid from the world’s richest nations to help fight Amazon fires, saying France couldn’t protect the Notre Dame Cathedral from fire devastation and should focus on its own problems.
The increasingly personal feud between Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and French leader Emmanuel Macron threatened to derail a pledge of tens of millions of dollars by the Group of Seven nations for the Amazon region.
Brazil has bristled over what it views as neo-colonial interference by Europe on matters of sovereignty and economic development. The acrimony appears to be undercutting hopes of united action to protect the Amazon’s rainforests, a major absorber of carbon dioxide that is described as a critical defense against climate change.
Bolsonaro said the French president had called him a liar and he accused Macron of questioning Brazil’s sovereignty amid tensions over the fires.
Macron has to retract those comments “and then we can speak,” Bolsonaro said.
Israel’s shadow war with Iran bursts open
JERUSALEM — The long shadow war between Israel and Iran has burst into the open in recent days, with Israel allegedly striking Iran-linked targets as far away as Iraq and crash-landing two drones in Hezbollah-dominated southern Beirut.
These incidents, along with an air raid in Syria that Israel says thwarted an imminent Iranian drone attack, have raised tensions at a particularly fraught time.
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is looking to project strength three weeks before national elections, while Iran has taken a series of provocative actions in recent months aimed at pressuring European nations to provide relief from crippling U.S. sanctions.
Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, vowed to retaliate after a drone crashed on the militant group’s Beirut media office and another exploded midair early Sunday. Israeli forces along the border with Lebanon are on high alert, raising fears of a repeat of the 2006 war. Netanyahu has warned Nasrallah to “relax,” saying Israel “knows how to defend itself and how to pay back its enemies.”
The Israeli leader has also addressed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force and the architect of its regional entrenchment, telling him to “be careful with your words and be even more careful with your actions.” Israel said Soleimani masterminded the alleged drone attack. Another commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, Gen. Mohsen Rezaei, dismissed the Israeli allegations as a “lie.”
Israel has also blamed Iran for recent rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and on Monday struck a Palestinian base in Lebanon near the Syrian border.
Santa Barbara Airport
reopens after fiery crash
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Santa Barbara Airport has reopened after a 19-hour shutdown following the crash-landing of a large transport plane.
The airport’s main runway was put back in service at 4:45 p.m. Monday even as efforts to remove the aircraft continue and non-commercial runways remain closed.
The four-engine Lockheed C-130 made an emergency landing Sunday night and caught fire, ending up on its belly with one wing touching the ground. Seven people aboard escaped unhurt.
The aircraft belongs to the aviation services firm International Air Response based in Mesa, Arizona.
The plane had just departed a nearby airport in Santa Maria when it had hydraulic problems and the crew declared an emergency.
A Santa Barbara Airport statement says it came to rest about 500 feet (152.4 meters) south of the main runway.
