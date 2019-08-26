Police defend shot as Hong Kong divide widens
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police on Monday defended pulling out their guns and firing a warning shot during anti-government protests over the weekend, and lawmakers on each side of the city’s political divide said the other side bears responsibility for the violence.
Assistant Police Commissioner Mak Chin-ho said one officer fired into the air and six held up their revolvers after protesters charged them repeatedly with metal poles, long sticks and road signs on Sunday night.
“Their use of force was indeed necessary and reasonable,” he told a news conference at police headquarters.
Pro-government lawmakers condemned the acts of protesters who blocked streets, threw gasoline bombs and assaulted police officers.
“You can say a lot of different opinions to the government,” said Starry Lee, chairwoman of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong. “But violence is different. If we can accept violence, our city will be ruined.”
Oklahoma judge rules against drugmaker
NORMAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma judge on Monday found Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries helped fuel the state’s opioid drug crisis and ordered the consumer products giant to pay $572 million to help abate the problem in the coming years.
Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman’s ruling followed the first state opioid case to make it to trial and could help shape negotiations over roughly 1,500 similar lawsuits filed by state, local and tribal governments consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio.
“The opioid crisis has ravaged the state of Oklahoma,” Balkman said before announcing the verdict. “It must be abated immediately.”
The companies are expected to appeal the ruling to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
Before Oklahoma’s trial began May 28, Oklahoma reached settlements with two other defendant groups — a $270 million deal with OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma and an $85 million settlement with Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Barbados braces as Dorian nears
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Much of the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados shut down on Monday as Tropical Storm Dorian approached the region and gathered strength, threatening to turn into a small hurricane that forecasters said could affect the northern Windward islands and Puerto Rico in upcoming days.
Prime Minister Mia Mottley closed schools and government offices across Barbados as she warned people to remain indoors.
“When you’re dead, you’re dead,” she said in a televised address late Sunday. “Stay inside and get some rest.”
The storm was expected to dump between 3 to 8 inches of rain in Barbados and nearby islands, with isolated amounts of 10 inches.
G-7 pledges funds for Amazon fires
PORTO VELHO, Brazil — The Group of Seven nations on Monday pledged tens of millions of dollars to help Amazon countries fight raging wildfires, even as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accused rich countries of treating the region like a “colony.”
The pledge by rich countries included $20 million from the G-7 and a separate $11 million from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Canada has also offered to send firefighting planes to Brazil.
The funds were widely seen as a relatively small amount for dealing with an environmental crisis of such scale, and it was unclear how exactly the money would be administered on the ground.
The international pledges came despite tensions between European countries and the Brazilian president, who suggested the West was angling to exploit Brazil’s natural resources.
Trump on US-China trade: ‘Sorry, it’s the way I negotiate’
BIARRITZ, France — Brushing off concerns about global economic instability, President Donald Trump on Monday defended the way he is trying to squeeze a trade deal out of China, saying it’s what worked for him in business.
Trump was challenged on a negotiating style in which he praises Chinese President Xi Jinping one day and castigates him the next. Allies are complaining that that’s contributing to stability problems for them and other nations, a questioner noted at a news conference closing out Trump’s participation in the Group of Seven summit.
“Sorry, it’s the way I negotiate,” the president said unapologetically.
He said layers of U.S. tariffs have hurt China so badly that it will have no choice but to make a trade deal with the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.