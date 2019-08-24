As economic picture dims,
solutions seem out of reach
WASHINGTON (AP) — As global leaders gather on two continents to take account of a darkening economic outlook, this is the picture they face:
Factories are slumping, many businesses are paralyzed, global growth is sputtering and the world's two mightiest economies are in the grip of a dangerous trade war.
Barely a year after most of the world's major countries were enjoying an unusual moment of shared prosperity, the global economy may be at risk of returning to the rut it tumbled into after the financial crisis of 2007-2009.
Worse, solutions seem far from obvious. Central banks can't just slash interest rates. Rates are already ultra-low. And even if they did, the central banks would risk robbing themselves of the ammunition they would need later to fight a recession. High government debts make it politically problematic to cut taxes or pour money into new bridges, roads and other public works projects.
"Our tools for fighting recession are no doubt more limited (than) in the past," said Karen Dynan, an economist at Harvard University's Kennedy School.
The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have downgraded the outlook for world growth. On Thursday, Moody's Investors Service said it expects the global economy to expand 2.7% this year and next — down from 3.2% the previous two years. And it issued a dark warning: Get used to it.
"The new normal will likely continue for the next three to four years," the credit rating agency said.
Illinois patient's death
may be first tied to vaping
CHICAGO (AP) — Health officials said Friday that an Illinois patient who contracted a serious lung disease after vaping has died and that they consider it the first death in the United States linked to the smoking alternative that has become popular with teens and young adults.
The Illinois Department of Public Health the adult patient was hospitalized after falling ill following vaping, though it didn't give other information about the person, including the patient's name, age, hometown or date of death.
The state received the report of the death Thursday, said Dr. Jennifer Layden, the Illinois agency's chief medical officer.
Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 193 people in 22 states have contracted severe respiratory illnesses after vaping. However, they said a clear-cut common cause of the illnesses hasn't been identified and that they are being called "potential cases" that are still under investigation.
All of the sickened have been teens or adults who had used an electronic cigarette or some other kind of vaping device. Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury, with the lungs apparently reacting to a caustic substance. So far, infectious diseases have been ruled out.
'Our bigger enemy':
Trump escalates attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump launched a furious and highly personal Twitter attack Friday against the Federal Reserve and Chairman Jerome Powell, fuming that the Fed once more "did NOTHING!" and wondering who is "our bigger enemy" — Powell or China's leader.
The outburst came after Powell, speaking to central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, gave vague assurances that the Fed "will act as appropriate" to sustain the nation's economic expansion. While the phrasing was widely seen as meaning interest rate cuts, he offered no hint of whether or how many reductions might be coming the rest of the year.
Powell had barely finished speaking before Trump escalated his criticism of the Fed, which he has repeatedly accused of keeping rates too high. For months, the president has ridiculed Powell, the man he picked to lead the Fed.
"As usual, the Fed did NOTHING!" Trump tweeted, adding, "We have a very strong dollar and a very weak Fed." He went further by saying: "My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powel (sic) or Chairman Xi?" — a reference to China's President Xi Jinping.
While the "enemy" remark appeared to elevate Trump's attacks on the Fed to a new level, Fed officials meeting in Jackson Hole sought to play down the comment.
Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said he had been too busy attending the conference to even look at Trump's tweets. He said the Fed planned to keep doing its job of pursuing low unemployment and stable prices in spite of Trump's criticism.
Bolsonaro prepares to
send army to contain fires
PORTO VELHO, Brazil (AP) — Under increasing international pressure to contain fires sweeping parts of the Amazon, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Friday he might send the military to battle the massive blazes.
"That's the plan," said Bolsonaro. He did not say when the armed forces would get involved but suggested that action could be imminent.
Bolsonaro has previously described rainforest protections as an obstacle to economic development, sparring with critics who note that the Amazon produces vast amounts of oxygen and is considered crucial in efforts to contain global warming.
An Associated Press journalist who traveled to the Amazon region on Friday saw many already deforested areas that had been burned.
Charred trees and fallen branches were seen around Porto Velho, the capital of Rondonia state, which borders Bolivia. In some instances, the burned fields were adjacent to intact livestock ranches and other farms, suggesting the fires had been managed as part of a land-clearing policy.
A large column of smoke billowed from one fire, and smoke rose from a couple of nearby wooded areas. Life appeared normal in Porto Velho. However, visibility from the windows of an arriving airplane was poor because of smog enveloping the region.
Small numbers of demonstrators gathered outside Brazilian diplomatic missions in Paris, London and Geneva to urge Brazil to do more to fight the fires.
Strikes on Iran-backed militias
hreaten to destabilize Iraq
BAGHDAD (AP) — An Israeli airstrike on an Iranian weapons depot in Iraq, confirmed by U.S. officials, is threatening to destabilize security in the volatile country that has struggled to remain neutral in the conflict between Washington and Tehran.
It would be the first known Israeli airstrike in Iraq since 1981, when Israeli warplanes destroyed a nuclear reactor being built by Saddam Hussein, and significantly expands Israel's campaign against Iranian military involvement in the region.
The July 19 attack targeted a base belonging to Iranian-backed paramilitary forces in Amirli in the northern Salaheddin province, and killed two Iranians. The attack was followed by at least two other mysterious explosions at munitions depot near Baghdad belonging to the militias.
No one has claimed responsibility for any of the attacks, which have set back security and stability in the country just as it appeared to be on the path to recovery following a devastating fight against the Islamic State group, and decades of war and conflict before that.
Earlier this week, the deputy head of the Iraqi Shiite militias, known collectively as the Popular Mobilization Forces, openly accused Israeli drones of carrying out the attacks but ultimately blamed Washington for allowing it to happen and threatened strong retaliation for any future attack.
US Steel expects 150 layoffs
by idling Indiana plant
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — U.S. Steel is planning to idle a northwestern Indiana facility and lay off about 150 workers.
The Pittsburgh-based company says it will halt production by mid-November at its East Chicago Tin plant, which makes tin-plated metal for uses such as food and paint cans.
U.S. Steel spokeswoman Meghan Cox tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that the East Chicago plant was underutilized because low-priced imports have captured roughly half of the U.S. tin products market.
Cox says about half of the East Chicago plant's some 300 workers are expected to be offered jobs at the company's nearby Gary or Portage plants.
U.S. Steel earlier this month told Michigan officials it would lay off up to 200 workers as it idles a blast furnace at its mill near Detroit.
Sen. Braun's brother seeking
Indiana congressional seat
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The brother of U.S. Sen. Mike Braun is entering the race for the central Indiana congressional seat being given up by Republican Rep. Susan Brooks.
Steve Braun filed a Federal Election Commission candidacy statement Friday for the 5th Congressional District. He is a former Republican state representative from Zionsville who was appointed state workforce development commissioner by then-Gov. Mike Pence.
Braun unsuccessfully sought the 2018 Republican nomination in the neighboring 4th District.
He's the first prominent Republican in the race since Brooks announced in June she wouldn't seek a fifth term.
Former Democratic lieutenant governor nominee Christina Hale is campaigning for the seat. Democrats are looking to compete next year in the district long held by Republicans that stretches from the northern Indianapolis suburbs to rural areas around Marion.
Park Service reopens
beaches after cyanide spill
PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — The National Park Service has reopened beaches in northwestern Indiana, more than a week after a spill of cyanide and ammonia from a steel factory along Lake Michigan.
The agency says three consecutive days of tests have been positive, including two days with no detection of cyanide. The government says samples were taken by Indiana environmental regulators and ArcelorMittal and reviewed by independent labs.
The Park Service had closed the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk beach areas at Indiana Dunes National Park. Fish were killed.
ArcelorMittal says the spill occurred after its Burns Harbor mill had a failure at a blast furnace water recirculation system. Wastewater containing elevated levels of ammonia and cyanide was released in the Little Calumet River's east branch. The company has apologized.
