Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Rain likely. Morning high of 58F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. Overcast and windy overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.