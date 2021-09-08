Kokomo Area Creation Care will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. today at Christ Lutheran Church, 3601 S. Dixon, with featured speaker Paul Wyman, president of the Howard County Board of Commissioners.
Wyman is expected to discuss many of the programs and projects ongoing or the future plans for the $16 million American Rescue Plan funds awarded to Howard County. According to a news release from Kokomo Area Creation Care officials, members also hope to discuss plans or projects that will address environmental issues.
Attendees will have the opportunity to submit written questions to Wyman at the event. Sandra Grant will act as moderator for these questions, officials stated in the news release.
All are welcome to attend the event. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, refreshments will be limited.
