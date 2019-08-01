A 17-year-old male has been arrested and is facing a Level 3 felony rape charge after a 16-year-old female told police about an alleged incident that occurred in April while the two were parked in a vehicle at Jackson Morrow Park in Kokomo.
During an April 29 police interview, the female stated that the male contacted her via the app Snapchat on the evening of April 19 and asked to meet her at her residence, a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office noted. The two were previously acquainted.
The two then drove to Jackson Morrow Park, where the male allegedly pressured the female into taking several “hits” from a marijuana THC dab vape pen, the affidavit indicated, and the female told police that she began to feel physically and mentally high because of it.
She then told police that the male kept pressuring her to perform sexual intercourse with him in the back seat of his vehicle, court records indicated. The affidavit noted that she repeatedly told him she didn’t want to have sexual intercourse, but she said she eventually did because “she felt scared that if she didn’t comply, [he] wouldn’t take me home.”
She also stated during her police interview that the 17-year-old was not wearing protection during the incident, and he ended up driving her home afterward, the affidavit stated.
A few days later, according to court records, the female attempted suicide because she said the 17-year-old was “spreading rumors” about her in regards to the alleged incident.
The female did provide police with two notebook pages detailing the alleged incident, and police have since taken those writings into evidence, the affidavit indicated.
Because of the length of time between the alleged incident and when the female came forward to police, a sexual assault kit could not be performed, court records indicated, and the clothes the female was wearing that night were also laundered and were not able to be taken into evidence.
The 17-year-old was being held at the Howard County Jail but was released on a $25,000, no 10% bond.
Because of their ages, the Tribune is not releasing the identity of either party involved in the alleged incident.
This story has been updated to reflect that the female and male involved were known to each other.
