Camp Tycony campers and staff climbed, bounced, slid and jumped as they raced their way through the Wibit inflatable water feature at the Kokomo Family YMCA Aquatics Center on July 25. The floating obstacle course was set up and placed in the pool weekly throughout summer for campers to enjoy. The Wibit can be also rented for group play and parties from 6-8 p.m. on Saturdays and 4-6 p.m. on Sundays. More information about renting the Wibit for a pool party can be found by contacting the Kokomo Family YMCA.
YMCA campers cool off with new Wibit obstacle course
Kelly Lafferty Gerber can be reached at 765-454-8597, by email at kelly.lafferty@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter @KLaffGerber.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber
