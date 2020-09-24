PERU – Construction is underway on a new $13.6 million Miami County YMCA, but officials say they still need to raise $700,000 to fully fund the project.
A large crowd of Y leaders, public officials and community partners gathered Tuesday morning at the site of the new facility, located along the Wabash River at the corner of 2nd and Forest streets, for a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the project.
Behind the crowd, dozers and machinery were already moving dirt and preparing the site for construction of the building, which will replace the more than 60-year-old downtown facility at 34 E. 6th St.
Miami County YMCA Director Mark Demchak said the construction site represented the culmination of eight years of planning. In 2012, the Y board voted to pursue a new facility as its main goal. And on Tuesday, that goal was on its way to being fulfilled.
“Without a doubt, this a turning point in the history of the Miami County YMCA,” Demchak said. “It’s also a turning point for the community.”
The new 65,000-square-foot facility will include a gym, childcare and preschool areas, a pool and whirlpool, meeting rooms, a kitchen and a racquetball court. It will also house and operate the county’s public transit program.
The building will also host a wellness center operated by Logansport Memorial Physician Network, which will lease 10,000 square feet of the facility to offer physical therapy, orthopedic care and other services.
Perry Gay, CEO of Logansport Memorial Hospital, said opening a clinic inside the new Y made perfect sense and would bring much needed services to Peru.
“The partnership with the YMCA was a very easy decision for us,” he told the crowd. “It gave us the ability to expand our services in a way that not only covers the needs of the community, but also to address the wants of the community. In my book, that’s how you achieve the greatest level of patient satisfaction.”
But even though construction has started on the new Y, fundraising for the project isn’t over.
Demchak said 301 donors have given $12.9 million towards the building, which was the most recent fundraising goal. That includes $1.5 million each from both the City of Peru and Miami County, and more than $3 million pledged from two anonymous donors.
But increasing construction costs consistently pushed the building’s price tag higher and higher. Demchak said although the $12.9 million raised so far should have been enough to cover construction costs, the project now needs another $700,000 to be fully funded.
“The hard reality is that construction costs have far outpaced our fundraising efforts,” he said. “We had to make the difficult decision to proceed with the knowledge that we still don’t have 100% of the costs covered. In the coming months, be prepared. We’re going to ask for more help.”
Demchak said he was confident the community would come through to bring in the remaining money required to pay for the new facility, and asked everyone to pitch in who could donate.
“We’re not going to shy away from this final challenge,” he said. “We’re asking one more time for people to step up. Will you go all in for a brighter future for Miami County?”
The facility was originally estimated to cost $12.4 million back when the project was first announced in December 2017. At the time, that amount would have been enough to build a 69,000-square-foot building with an elevated walking track, a multi-use pool, a chapel, a large wellness center, a gymnasium for court sports and an auxiliary gym for gymnastics.
But even with a smaller building now under construction, there’s no doubt the new Y will have a huge impact on the community, said YMCA Board Chairman Kenny Hanson. He said the new building will be a positive boost to the city’s public transportation, preschool education and residents’ health.
“This project will open the door for many other dreams to begin, and will be a vital part of the infrastructure of this community for many years to come,” Hanson said. “It fills so many vital roles, and this opportunity behind us will create so many more.”
Construction is set to be complete on the facility in about a year. When it’s finished, it will be part of a multi-million-dollar development that has been dubbed the River View Landing community improvement project.
The total project area includes 40 acres of former railroad property the city acquired in 2017 for $250,000. The land is located between West City Park and River Walkway Park along Canal Street, and was formerly owned by the railroad company CSX.
Construction on a Nickel Plate Trail extension is also set to begin on the property that will run from the Wabash River bridge on the city’s west side, past the new YMCA, and connect with the current Riverwalk Trail, which runs into downtown Peru.
Jim Tidd, executive director of the Miami County Economic Development Authority, said in a previous interview that once the new YMCA and trail extension are complete next year, at least two developers have already expressed a “sincere interest” in building some kind of new housing development as part of the 40-acre River View Landing project.
“We’re excited about seeing how they would develop this extra land,” Tidd said. “There’s a need for housing here, and something we haven’t taken advantage of over the years is the Wabash River. It’s an asset to the community, and we now have the vision of the Y and the new walkway and new housing all facing the river.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.