If you would like to attend fitness classes or workout programs but aren’t able to go to in-person meetings, the Kokomo YMCA is giving free access to videos that might offer an alternative.
Throughout the month of April, anyone in Kokomo will be able to access YMCA 360. The videos, which can be found at https://ymca360.org, cover a range of topics that include mental health, nutrition and exercise. There’s also a handful of art and science videos.
The videos are created for a range of audiences, including children and active older adults.
A working email will be required to access the videos. After April, the videos will only be accessible to emails registered with the Kokomo YMCA. The videos will be accessible on any device with internet access, including Roku and Apple TV.
Tony Budenz, marketing and communications director at the YMCA, said he started with a lower intensity cardio training video.
“I’m not a NFL athlete,” Budenz said. “I’m 48 but I can jump into the active older adults (videos) that might be made for somebody 20 years older than me, but it’s a good stepping stone.”
Budenz explained the YMCA had started a dialogue with the city, hoping to increase community-based incentives, and decided the YMCA 360 videos could be beneficial.
“We’re more about trying to get outside of our walls and make sure people get healthy,” Budenz said.
Budenz added that the Kokomo YMCA, which is located at 114 N. Union St., plans to contribute some local content for the website. He listed Zumba, hip-hop dance and cooking classes as possible contenders.
Next week, a large screen will show demonstration videos at the Kokomo YMCA so active members are able to see what the videos look like.
Although Budenz wasn’t able to say how much the YMCA paid for the subscription, he said it would remain available to members at the Kokomo YMCA as long as members find it useful. Members will likely receive a survey halfway through the year to offer feedback.
“We want people to consider their health and take a few figurative and literal steps toward the direction of getting healthy,” Budenz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.