Local first responders will pay respects to their fallen New York City counterparts by climbing 110 stories Saturday.
The 110 figure represents the number of stories of the World Trade Center.
Hosted by the YMCA of Kokomo, the second annual stair climb begins with a ceremony at 8 a.m. Saturday in front of the Y.
Union Street between Sycamore and Walnut streets will be closed during this time.
There will be a 21-gun salute, the playing of taps, a moment of silence and first responders are expected to speak, according to Tony Budenz, YMCA marketing and communications director.
At 8:46 a.m., the stair climb will begin. The start time coincides with the time the first tower was struck.
Budenz said local first responders have filled most, if not all spots; and they’ll try to finish 110 flights of stairs in 20 minutes.
“It’s a very cool visual,” he said. “It’s that stark reminder we have that there are those who will rush into the line of danger. The hair kind of stands up on your arm when you see it.”
The 20-minute challenge came after a conversation between Kokomo firefighters Jason Braden and the late Marty Meyers during last year’s event, according to Matt Sandoe, they Y’s membership service specialist.
Sandoe said that after Meyers finished climbing, he told Braden it should be done in 20 minutes on the 20th anniversary.
“That commitment is being honored,” he said in a statement.
Meyers died in March from COVID-19.
First responders will not only climb in honor of New York City first responders but also in memory of Meyers.
The event will serve as a fundraiser for the Capt. Marty Meyers Scholarship Fund. To donate, go to https://tinyurl.com/92jsm7f8.
Budenz said some first responders will do their climb in full gear.
The community is invited to attend, watch and donate. The stair climb is expected to last until about 5:30 p.m.
