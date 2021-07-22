It was an early July afternoon at Camp Tycony, the Kokomo YMCA’s facility on the county’s northwest side.
Eleven-year-old Kayden Butler threw his paper bird kite into the air and then ran as fast as he could. A few seconds later, Butler looked back and noticed the kite sailing behind him, and the boy smiled.
Of course, it wasn’t just Butler basking in the excitement of a new discovery.
Looking around, dozens of other children were having similar experiences, too, shouting with enthusiasm as their own kites took flight.
But while the scene might have looked like it was all fun and games, it was actually serious business.
Known for providing children access to activities such as archery, canoeing, kayaking and hiking, Camp Tycony also offered area youth a different kind of camp experience this summer.
It came in the form of papier-mache volcanoes, homemade ice cream, bird kites, hurricane houses and egg drops — all part of the facility’s inaugural STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Camp.
And thanks in part to a $24,000 grant from NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation — which meant the campers just had to pay a $10 enrollment fee — organizers said 120 children this summer were able to take advantage of an opportunity they might not have otherwise had.
“This camp is very important to us because we at the YMCA really want to develop our kids to be the best they can be,” STEM Camp Director A.J. Edwards told the Tribune during a session earlier this month. “So when we heard there was a need for such a camp that includes science, technology, engineering, math, those types of disciplines, and then when we got that grant, it was important for us to service as many kids as we could.
“I say we have little engineers here,” he added. “It was important to just enrich their academic standpoint with everything that has gone on the past couple of years. … I think part of why STEM has been so important is that we’ve become a more technological society, so we need people who have a better understanding of why these things work. And this camp can be sort of like a catalyst to get these kids in those fields someday. This can help get them down that road and get them more connected to those areas.”
Edwards also noted that during STEM Camp, kids were able to form hypotheses, conduct experiments and draw conclusions, all while using concepts such as teamwork and trial and error, which are often important in real-world situations.
And though it was only the first year for the YMCA’s STEM Camp, Edwards said the feedback from the campers and families was overall very positive.
Sherry Butler-Degler — who had a brother and grandson who attended the camp — said she was very impressed with the camp’s setup and overall purpose, noting that she’s seen the importance of STEM firsthand in her role as a teacher.
“Everything in our world today feels like it’s going toward science, technology, engineering and math,” she said. “And being able to bring all that into focus in some fun ways for kids gives them the understanding that science and technology doesn’t have to be boring, and we can bring a lot of fun concepts into learning math and engineering.
“I just think that it’s important to keep their focus and show that everything doesn’t have to be work in order to learn,” Butler-Degler added. “We can learn through our play and through our hands-on experience.”
And though STEM Camp is now over for this summer, Edwards and other organizers hope there will be many more opportunities for these types of specialty camps in the future.
Because at the end of the day, it’s about providing kids with the tools they need to not only succeed in the classroom, but also in life.
“My hope is that each kid leaves with more curiosity than they walked in with,” Edwards said. “I hope that they take what they learn here and apply that out there … We want them to continue thinking, ‘Hmm, I wonder why this is happening, and what can I do?’ We want them to investigate the problem and find a conclusion. Learn, grow and thrive. That’s what we’re all about.”
