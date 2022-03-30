The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association will once again be holding its Youth Leadership Camp this summer, designed for boys and girls in seventh or eighth grade who are interested in learning more about a future career in law enforcement.
There will be two identical camp sessions, according to a Howard County Sheriff’s Office media release.
The first session will be June 13-16 at Pine Creek Camp in Pine Village (Warren County), which will serve the northern part of the state.
The second session, serving the southern part of Indiana, will be held from June 28-30 at Waycross Episcopal Camp in Morgantown (Brown County), the release notes.
For more information on the camp or the application and registration process, contact the ISA 317-356-3633 or the HCSO at 765-457-1105.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.