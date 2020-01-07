The Kokomo Symphony Orchestra will launch its youth program Wednesday.
The KSO youth programs start 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace School for the Integrated Arts, 2326 W. Jefferson St. The program will be held weekly through May, culminating with a finale performance.
The program includes beginning and intermediate violin and viola, beginning cello and Kokomo Symphony Youth Orchestra.
Costs for participation varies dependent on the class and instrument rental. For more information, visit www.kokomosymphony.com/youth-programs or call 765-236-0251.
