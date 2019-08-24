I wrote a column on February 21, 1998 called, “It’s Amazing What a Baby Can Teach” about my grandson, Michael Jovan Carson III, who was born December 19, 1997. Now, along with many wonderful people who made up “The Village” who helped us raise him, his mother, Kendra, my wife Cathy, and me celebrate Michael Jovan’s next step in life.
On Tuesday, Cathy and I watched Boo-Boo – I mean, Army E-1 Michael J. Carson III – hop on the bus headed to the Indianapolis International Airport after his second swearing in service.
God be with him, and the other men and women in your family. No matter what branch of the military we’re talking about, they’re beginning their new tour of duty in life.
The gospel of Sister Sledge is so very appropriate for this moment. “We are family!”
“Rejoice in the Lord always: and again I say, Rejoice,” (Philippians 4:4).
As my grandson left in that bus, I thought of all the things he may face, and what encouragement he may need. I thought of how I can encourage him.
We all need encouraging, and we all need to be encouragers.
In C.S. Lewis’ book “Prince Caspian,” he wrote about perspective.
“Isn’t it funny how day by day nothing changes, but when you look back, everything is different,” he wrote.
In between living today’s reality, the “now”, and embracing tomorrow’s after, there’s a great deal of living life, the “after,” that happens between the two. Today’s column is for anyone going through a rough patch in their life, or standing on the top of the world, or everyone hanging between the now and after.
A few friends of mine shared words of encouragement on getting through those sticky patches in life.
“Every now and then a storm comes and then you have to battle through it,” Howard County Deputy Sheriff Curtis Allen said.
“We will have our ups and down’s but God is always here for us. God forgives us, encourages us, and gives us a brighter and clearer vision,” Jessica Young said.
“Every day I let those around me know that we just need to calm down, take a breath, and share we will make it through. I pray that my staff will see Christ in me,” Amy Durantu said.
At the swearing in ceremony, we were instructed to make sure to send “care packages” to the new solders.
Regardless if you’re experiencing blue skies or stormy weather, darkness or light, there is one thing that holds true. Each and every day God sends us wonderful care packages.
Jesus extends a great promise to us: “I will not leave you comfortless: I will come to you.” (St. John 14:18)
P.S. Army E-1 Michael J. Carson, lll, is still teaching (and learning).
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
