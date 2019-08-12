We were all ready to go Friday morning when the taxi driver pulled in the driveway. At last, we were ready to take the short drive to where my sister Mary Grace was planning to get married. If you’re a mother, you know the efforts and satisfaction of getting everyone ready for an event as such. This time my parents rented a gym and auditorium where the event was to be held.
Both the bride and groom’s sisters, as well as the nieces, wore raspberry dresses. Austin was pleased to match in gray with the cousin boys. Jesse and Elijah’s new shirts matched the girls’ and my new dress. I might be biased, but they were just the cutest set of one-year-olds in their matching clothes.
Before long, the room filled with the 460 guests. Julia and her cousin Jeanette stood just outside the door handing out pens with Jason and Mary Grace’s names and wedding date while two of Jason’s nieces handed out program booklets
As the time got closer for them to step upfront to be joined as husband and wife, I felt my pulse quickening. Leaning over a bit, I whispered to Daniel, “It just makes a difference when it’s your sister getting married, I can just feel the excitement I felt nine years ago when it was me waiting for the moment to get married!”
Soon the young couple stood to the front, facing Dad. He asked them if they are ready to take this step and stand faithful to each other until parted by death. I felt tears coming to my eyes as they were joined, husband and wife. What is more beautiful than a young couple stepping into Holy matrimony after a pure courtship and months of waiting?
Soon we were ushered into the reception where we took seats at round tables that had been set for the family. The children were tickled to find seats where name tags showed them, which was their spot.
As we waited until everyone was seated the servers, all stood to the side and sang song after song, adding a special touch to the wedding atmosphere. In the meantime, the punch servers served the punch they had just finished preparing, interestingly enough, their punch was flown in from Ecuador where Jason served on a mission trip. He had sampled some punch there which he declared to be better than any punch in the states!
We had a delicious full course meal of mashed potatoes, gravy, grilled chicken, noodles, salad, mixed fruit, cake, ice cream, punch, and coffee. The children did pretty well, though we did have little ‘runaways’ to chase after time and again.
Clean-up went exceptionally well with many hands making work light, indeed. At weddings, it is not uncommon to serve punch at some point throughout the day. We do not expect you to fly to Ecuador to purchase their drink mix so I’m passing our old stand-bye on for you. As a young girl I chose this punch for the drink at my birthday supper. You will find this to be a refreshing treat where ever you serve it, especially during these toasty summer months.
Refreshing Summer Punch
1 (12 ounce) frozen grape juice concentrate
1 (6 ounce) frozen orange juice concentrate
1/4 cup real lemon juice
1 1/2 cup water
1 cup sugar
1 (2 litter) bottle ginger ale
Mix together grape and orange juice concentrates. Add real lemon, water, and sugar. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Add ginger ale. Next add enough water and ice to make a gallon.
