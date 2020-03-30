Editor’s Note: Gloria’s husband Daniel wrote the column this week and it’s a rarity, no food recipe, but it just seemed appropriate. Gloria will return next week.
Hello to all,
We all have been very blessed with warmer weather in Illinois. My mind has been spinning about all this virus pandemic so I wanted to share a few thoughts this week.
What do we do now? We have to shelter in place in Illinois, meaning that we are called to stay in the house except for bare necessities.
So what does it feel like to stay in the house more? What in the world do we do with the hours of free time? Playing electronic games, watching videos, or browsing the internet? Instead, let’s take this wonderful opportunity to take a look at relationships. First let me tell you I am far from perfect, and also am human just like we all are.
Gloria and I just had our 10th anniversary on March 19th, and I can say we have had a great journey together. Like I tell my wife that my goal is to be the best father that has ever been on earth. I don’t feel like I am, but I believe in having a mark and then try to hit it hard. When it comes to relationships, it is work for all of us to have quality relationships with our spouse or child, when the pressures of life hit, like a financial crisis or work overload, it tests out our goals.
How important are relationships to us? If it’s not important, then you can stop reading right here. Are relationships as important as eating three times a day? I found the book, “The Five Love Languages” by Gary Chapman to be very helpful.
For example, we might ask ourselves why do we do so much for our wives and they still can’t feel our love like we want them to? In 2018, I gave Gloria a card every week, 52 cards of appreciation. In 2019, I gave her flowers every month. In 2020, I devoted an half hour for her every week, doing anything for her. From washing up floors to doing fix-it jobs, or if she wants to sit and chat about life or pray, we can do that. Wow, so I hit the nail on the head in 2020, spending time alone with her.
The other day she told me, “I so appreciated all the bouquets and cards that you gave to me, but this year I can just feel that love penetrating in my heart in a deeper or more meaningful way.” Wow, this is something of which I feel so unworthy. We can do all the nice things in the world, but if it does not penetrate the heart, then it tends to make us feel that it is not even worth trying.
For the recipe for this week, I will call it Daniel’s Relationship Recipe.
