The art of reinvention certainly took on new meaning during the pandemic.
I am impressed with the creativity businesses and non-profit organizations conjured to keep moving forward.
Triumph verses defeat.
Fortitude verses Failure.
Isn't that the best?
The owners of our local bakery sold decorate-your-own homemade sugar cookies in a box last year for Easter. The idea was a hit! Every box sold out.
Our favorite Chinese restaurant quickly came up with a plan: order, wait in your car until called, walk into the lobby, pay, pick up your order.
Community organizations, however, really had to revamp and recreate.
One of my favorite figure-out-what-to-do-during-a-pandemic success stories comes from Coach Kids in Frankfort.
The organization, which has been in operation since 2007, is a faith-based mentoring program for at-risk youth living in Clinton County.
Up until the pandemic, mentors met with their mentees in person — either four to six hours a month outside of school or 30 minutes every week at school.
Meeting face to face may have been put on hold this past year, but not the written word.
So when my friend, Jo Ellen Clark, also a pen pal, asked me to consider taking part in the Coach Kids Pen Pal program, I signed up.
Clark said being a pen pal is a "way to reach out and become a friend to someone who needs one."
And it truly is just that.
I send my mentee, a second-grade student, a letter via email once a week.
The letters are short, fun in nature and filled with questions like "What is your favorite subject in school?" and "What is your favorite food?"
And although I thoroughly enjoy writing my weekly letter, I love the letters I receive more, especially ones with drawings. They make me smile.
"Though Pen Pals cannot replace face-to-face interaction between mentor and mentee, this has been a great program to make connections possible," said Kate Greeno, Coach Kids Local-based Mentoring Program manager. "We hear from counselors that mentees are so excited when they receive their letters and mentors are equally excited as well."
Triumph verses defeat! Fortitude verses failure!
The art of reinvention and reaching out during a pandemic.
Becoming a friend to someone who needs one.
Thank you, Jo Ellen.
