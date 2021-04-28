My friend, Helen Johnson, died eight years ago this April.
The memory popped up on Facebook.
I smiled.
There are people in my life who remain with me, even though they are no longer physically present.
Helen Johnson is such a person.
The road to Helen began when her son, Mark, and my husband, Dan, met while students at Purdue University.
When I met Helen, it felt like I'd known her my entire life. Some people are like that, aren't they?
Conversations with Helen were effortless and pleasant. Do you know such a person?
I hope so.
A number of books in my private collection are gifts from Helen.
The books were from her private collection, which makes them even more special.
I still have a baby blanket, toys and books, all gifts from Helen to our children.
My grandchildren now wrap themselves up in that blanket, play with those toys and look at those books.
In our house, she was lovingly called Grandma Helen.
Helen had the kind of smile that lights up a room. I hope such a smile is in your life.
Helen's generosity was trumped only by her hospitality.
And her homemade taco salad was the absolute best. I kid you not.
After Helen died, I shared my feelings about her on Facebook, which is why the memory popped up.
Helen's obituary stated that she was a "traditional housewife, homemaker and mother to her three children, putting them before herself at all times."
What in life is better than that?
Truly, what in life is better than that, more rewarding or more fulfilling?
I paid special attention to the word traditional. Synonyms are stable, old-fashioned and dyed-in-the-wool.
Helen enveloped our family with love and kindness, and in her sweet presence, we always — each and every one of us — felt like we were her very own.
School photographs of our children? Why would Helen want them? To place them next to the photographs of her own grandchildren, of course.
Which brings me to the present.
The world in which we live is tricky and precarious, often times down right ugly and, on some days, seemingly teetering on self-destruction.
For these reasons alone, everyone needs a Helen Johnson. My prayer is that you have such a person.
So, yes, when the memory popped up, I smiled.
I also walked to my bookcase, where I found "At Home in Mitford," the first in the Mitford series books by Jan Karon.
The books, were, of course, gifts from Helen — traditional housewife, homemaker and mother.
Again, I smiled.
I reached for the book, sat down, remembered my sweet friend and began reading.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.