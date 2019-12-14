Following up on last week’s topic of how important it is to listen to others’ testimonies, Bishop James O’Neal told me, “A testimony declares what has happened in the past, present and what can be in the future.”
“For as he thinks in his heart, so is he,” Proverbs 23:7.
It’s that time of year where “It’s a Wonderful Life” plays on TV.
In the movie, Clarence Odbody, an “Angel, 2nd Class,” who has yet to win his wings is introduced to main character George Bailey. George is experiencing a very rough patch of life. Clarence’s mission was to convince George that his life was really worth the living.
The narrator tells us that Clarence found George sanding on a bridge about to jump to his demise because he felt that he was worth more than dead than alive. This was because a life insurance policy George had.
Before George could jump Clarence jumped in the water, which prompted George to rescue Clarence.
“Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. When he isn’t around he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?” Clarence said to George.
We are all connected to each other in some way. Sure, sometimes life can appear to be a lonely journey. Sometimes the walk that we make is one on the “road less traveled.” But always remember: you are not in this life by yourself. Your special self makes you and your contribution to life so valuable.
Paul had to sometimes feel that his work was in vain. Jason Cole explained it well in his sermon, “What’s the Point?”
“Frustrated at the immorality of the Corinthians, the ignorance of the Galatians, and the abuse of the grace of God of the Romans. He poured his life into those people only to have them not get the point. What was the point? The point was they were (as we are) called to be faithful to God through Jesus Christ. Sometimes we might not be received as well as we should by others,” Cole said.
We all experience spiritual highs and lows as we travel in through life together. But whatever comes your way, no matter what tries to bring you down, always remind yourself that God has great things in store for you!
“But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.” (1 Corinthians 15: 57-58).
Always strive to be optimistic about the future and work your hardest in the present.
We cannot change the past or live in the future, but we can work our hardest now to make things the best they can be. Know that you really make a difference. Know your labor is not in vain.
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
