Hello, Kokomo Tribune readers! I’m Amy Shankland, a writer from Noblesville. I’ve been a columnist for other Indiana publications for almost 15 years total. I’m happy to be a part of your terrific newspaper. I am a fundraising consultant, a wife to my husband John and a mom to two sons in their early 20s, Jonathon and Jacob.
I’ll start my Tribune column with a series highlighting my adoption and reunion journey. I couldn’t share much about this previously with the world for fear of hurting my mom, who passed away in April of 2022.
According to adoptionnetwork.com, around seven million Americans are adopted. Families adopt around 140,000 children each year. The site goes on to say that over half of Americans have had personal experience with it. This means that they themselves, a family member or a close friend was adopted, had adopted a child or had placed a child for adoption.
My story, one of many, has practically cried out to be written. It used to haunt my waking thoughts. I believe it has the potential to create change for others.
I remember watching reunion shows such as TLC’s “Long Lost Family” a few years ago. While I loved the program featuring Troy Dunn and other shows like it, I’d like to share something deeper with you all and reveal the complexities of this kind of journey. There are so many things to think about and countless lives affected. At times my heart has broken along the way — and at times it has soared. And my journey isn’t finished yet.
This is the story of four brave individuals sacrificing much to give a good life to one person; an incredible, blessed life. But I know it’s just one of millions of similar stories that illustrates why changes are being made regarding adoption records in every state across our nation — changes that will not only save hearts and minds but lives as well.
Before I begin, I want to thank the people and groups who helped make this story possible, starting with my husband John, who has always stood by my side and supported me in this journey. Thank you to my friend and former co-worker Michelle, who helped me get serious about my search and patiently notarized numerous documents.
Troy Dunn, aka “the Locator” and his team deserve appreciation. They have reunited thousands of individuals with their family members and inspired people to conduct their own successful searches — including my own.
Finally, I must thank the Ohio Department of Health for opening Ohio’s adoption records in March of 2015 for those of us born between Jan. 1, 1964, and Sept. 18,1996. They’ve added more options since then. I saw that Indiana did something similar in July of 2018. Other states have gradually been doing the same.
May even more states follow suit soon and help millions of people find the missing pieces of their life stories.
