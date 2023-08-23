Since it took so long to get pregnant the first time, I was eager to try again that following summer when Jonathon was only 7 months old. I mentioned this to my husband John while we were pushing our little guy in the stroller one evening.
“I think you’re wrong, Amy,” John replied. “I bet you’re Fertile Myrtle now, and it won’t take any time at all for you to get pregnant again.”
“But I don’t want to take any chances,” I said.
“Well, if it does happen quickly, they’ll be close in age like my brothers and I were. They’ll be best friends growing up.”
“That would be great,” I replied.
Little did we know that we were predictors of the future that evening. Jonathon became a big brother to Jacob at the young age of 16 months in April 2002.
Jacob was just as good as Jonathon had been as an infant, although a little more stubborn. He was not a fan of the required “tummy time” that my pediatrician recommended each day and howled miserably after just a few minutes.
I was fortunate to have secured a work-at-home job with Agape Therapeutic Riding Resources right before Jonathon was born. So, the boys only had to go to daycare once a week while I attended staff and other meetings.
Despite this job and the one John now had working at a local Mailboxes Etc., we were almost broke like a lot of new parents. But we were truly happy. And tired! Working at home was a blessing, but it was challenging to do every day with a baby and a toddler.
While driving my sleeping children home one evening after picking up some silent auction items for an event, I was somewhat startled at my reflection in the car window at a stoplight. For the first time, I saw Jonathon in my reflection.
At this point, he was almost 3, and people were still saying how much he looked like John. But my thinking started to shift.
Jacob had a combination of both of our features. He was blonde like I was as a little girl, and he had striking hazel eyes. His stubbornness had continued, and he was a mama’s boy up until he was 2. I couldn’t even leave the room without him bawling.
Once again, my thoughts turned to my heritage.
Sure, both boys had John’s characteristics as well as mine. But we would never truly know the boys’ complete history, not without me digging for information about my own.
How could I do that though, and break my mother’s heart?
That question still haunted me and held me back from learning more about my adoption story.
