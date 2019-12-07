This past Monday afternoon my wife, Cathy, and I had the wonderful opportunity to sit and listen to the testimonies of Bud and Marsha Norris.
Listening to someone else’s testimony is an opportunity to learn. When was the last time you embraced the chance to be a student in God’s classroom in order to have your faith informed?
I call moments like these occasions to be enriched by profiles in courage. When was the last time you embraced a golden moment to listen to someone sharing as to how they have navigated life by the grace of God?
Hearing others say, “God gets all the glory,” affirms the saying, “we are all in this together led by the same God.”
You just never know what you might hear when listening to someone’s testimony. Hearing just how God kept another person going when it appeared that all was lost and the game was over can be a lesson to all of us.
It really is a wonderful thing to listen to the testimonies of others. In fact, it has been pointed out that testimonies can have an encouraging effect for another’s walk in life.
Mel Walker, president and co-founder of Vision For Youth, wrote in a blog on www.christianity.com about how fellowship can help all of us.
“The ‘iron sharpening iron’ process that Proverbs 27:17 provides is indeed a helpful and maybe even convicting part of a believer’s life. We must highly value and build Godly and growing relationships with other Christ followers who can exhort us to a closer walk with Him, but these relationships and the resulting conversations and discussions must drive us back to the Word of God where our loving and gracious Heavenly Father gives us true life-changing strategies,” Walker wrote.
It isn’t always a walk in the park for us to make it through life’s challenges. God will provide for us unscheduled coaching sessions, so to speak. We must take quality time to learn from our fellows when they share with us how they got over something or someone.
What is good for the goose is also so very good for the gander. It’s important that we, too, always be ready to share our testimony with others. You just never know how much of a blessing it is for someone to hear how God is your everything and how without God, you would be nothing.
What really happens during these times of being encouraged through the witness and lives of others is to know that God is still in the blessing business.
This past Monday afternoon was a golden moment to take some time off from the pursuit of life and living to hear stories of overcoming and being kept in the Lord.
In keeping my promise to Bud and Marsha, I must give the Norris’ sons, Toby and Troy, a “shout out!”
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
