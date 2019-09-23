Editor’s Note: The column is being written this week by Gloria’s mother, Dorcas Raber, who gives us insight into Amish funeral traditions.
After battling cancer courageously for six years, my 74-year-old Uncle Paul passed away. We knew he had been losing out and that he was longing to go to his Heavenly Home. When I was 17 years old, I had been Paul and his wife, Naomi’s, maud (maid) when one of their babies was born.
For six weeks, I washed milker buckets and clothes, and I cleaned their house. Best of all, I saw a happy home, and I became close with them. Now we’re reminded our time here in only temporary.
We traveled 400 miles for the ceremonies. The viewing was packed, with rows and rows of benches for seating. Naomi, her children and their partners sat next to the casket. How they had loved and appreciated their husband and father. They have precious memories of taking care of their Dad the last weeks.
A memorable moment was when 30 youth gathered together and sang “Amazing Grace” and other songs. It was lovely.
The next morning, the funeral services were held in a large machinery shed. Hundreds of people filed in and the shed overflowed. Rows of black dresses and white head coverings were all around me. Close to the middle of the shed was the casket with the immediate family next to it. Three ministers each took a turn to comfort, exhort, and encourage us as a congregation.
The obituary was read next. Paul and Naomi were married for 49 years of ups, downs, blessings and trails, but held together with God and each other. They were blessed, and were a blessing.
We then filed past the casket for one final viewing as a group of friends sang hymns. Finally, the immediately family gathered around casket for a final farewell. His casket was taken in a horse-drawn hearse.
At the cemetery, “Goodnight, My Beloved,” was sung, and is a staple at most every Amish graveside funeral. The casket was lowered and then many hands helped cover the grave. At the very last there was complete silence as everyone quietly prayed and said the Lord‘s prayer
Lunch was served for everyone consisting of cold ham and cheese sandwiches, a large stockpot of noodles, big bowls of potato salad and mixed fruit and cupcakes were set on two tables. People filed through for ways through the food line and filled their plates. And so now uncle Paul‘s body was laid to rest, and Naomi and her children and grandchildren will be facing a new normal and adjustment.
I did want to share the recipe for Hobo Delight that was served after the viewing.
