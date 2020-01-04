What if you were given the opportunity to make a change to something that needed to be corrected or improve on something needs to be brought up to speed?
God gives us opportunities to embrace change, improve on our situation, and become better than we have ever been.
As we begin 2020, we have a rich opportunity to improve.
What does self reinvention mean? “To change the way that you behave or the things that you do,” according to Merriam-Webster. A ”do-over” is “a new attempt or opportunity to do something after a previous attempt has been unsuccessful or unsatisfactory.”
Merely because you are reading this column today, you are in a direct line for improving your situation in life. This is not to say that your situation is bad but I like to use the phrase, “the room for improvement is the largest room around.”
I was able to talk about reinventions in our lives with Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ Pastor Superintendent A. Wendell Brown. I asked Brown, “Why does God give us opportunities for do overs?”
“We are imperfect people needing another chance. The thief on the cross probably had many chances to get it right. But only until he came truly in contact with Jesus was his second chance truly embraced. Often we do not see ourselves worthy of a second chance. But this is contradictory to the Word of God,” Brown told me.
Think about it. God extends opportunities to allow progress, right a wrong and correct something lacking in us.
There are times when God permits our “do-overs” because someone else argued our case and championed our cause for whatever reason.
Brown brought up the verse Luke 13:6-9 concerning the reality that others will plead our case to Jesus for another chance.
“Then he told this parable: ‘A man had a fig tree growing in his vineyard, and he went to look for fruit on it but did not find any.
So he said to the man who took care of the vineyard, ‘For three years now I’ve been coming to look for fruit on this fig tree and haven’t found any. Cut it down! Why should it use up the soil?’
‘Sir,’ the man replied, ‘leave it alone for one more year, and I’ll dig around it and fertilize it. And if it bears fruit next year, fine. If not, then cut it down’” (St Luke 13:6-9)
Thank God that others will press our claim for a do-over on our behalf. Sometimes we learn who did it and sometimes we never learn who spoke a word of support on our behalf.
“Somebody prayed for me, had me on their mind. They took the time and prayed for me. I’m so glad they prayed I’m so glad they prayed for me,” Gospel Legend Dorothy Norwood once said.
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
