You know the apprehension of waiting, the stress of not knowing how things will turn out?
That’s what we’ve been going through with my younger brother, Jeriah, who is six years younger, and his wife, Esther. When Jeriah was little, I carried him all over, even when he was almost as big as me I. Things change, he is now married and has a wonderful wife to take care of him. He really doesn’t need me that much anymore, but I haven’t entirely outgrown the big-sister protectiveness just yet.
After they got married a few years ago, our hearts were all touched and saddened when they experienced the loss of two miscarriages. Last week, we received the call they had a healthy baby boy.
We immediately planned a trip to Tennessee to see the baby.I was worried that we’d tire the new mom with our clan, but they assured us that we are welcome and that we could sleep in their basement, which is decked out for guests. Five days later, we were making our way on the 300-mile trip.
The best part of all was stepping inside the door and seeing Jeriah with a big grin and a bundle in his arms. It was true. Now I’m sure you’re going to think I’m a partial aunt, but he is one adorable little bundle.
It was almost supper-time when one of their church ladies brought in a home-cooked meal, enough for all of us. It was a yummy supper of creamy green bean casserole, creamed sweet corn tossed salad, and cheesecake with strawberry pie filling on top.
It was a fantastic feeling for me to get supper on and take care of the dishes for someone else. So many times since we’ve become foster parents, others have been reaching out to us, and now I could be in someone else’s home, helping them.
It is like Julia said, “Being at Jeriah and Esther’s house feels kind of like being at home.” The evening passed swiftly. The following day was spent relaxing, chatting, and, best of all, holding the baby.
By 4:30 p.m., it was time to begin our journey home. So we packed all our belongings, and we got loaded up and started on our way. Everyone took a nap at one point or another, including me, while Daniel stayed on duty. We also enjoyed some guessing games with the two oldest children. Best of all was when Austin had picked someone. We knew it was one of the churchmen, but we couldn’t figure out who it was. We were convinced we had covered every one of the men, yet four-year-old Austin kept saying, “No, no, not that one!” Finally, it dawned on me, “Daddy!” I nearly shrieked. We all burst out laughing, how could we all have missed guessing our favorite person in the entire church?
Okay, let’s wind up a cheesecake. I did not ask Lizzie, the kind-hearted lady, for her exact recipe, so I’ll be sharing ours, which is similar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.