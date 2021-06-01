Imagine you are out at a bar with your friends, minding your own business drinking, having fun, meeting new people and not bothering a soul. A couple hours into the night, you hear a loud bang, and you realize your night of fun is over and your ritual night of fear and terror begins.
Police storm into the bar, turn off the music and force everyone to line up on the dance floor where they start interrogating you. Asking what your name is, where you live and why you are here tonight. They they start asking you the demeaning questions like “did you have sex tonight” or “are those your clothes” and “does your mother know you are here?” when they know full well you and your mother don’t speak because she kicked you out for something that isn’t your fault. And then, they start arresting your friends and you demand to know why and they say “don’t worry, they deserve it. They are disgusting human beings”. While you protest and ask what is going on, the officer in front of you makes the worst demand of all. He forces you to expose yourself to make sure your body “matches” the clothes you are wearing. Yours happen to not “match” tonight as you have male genitalia and you felt like wearing a skirt tonight, so the cops go to arrest you too.
Picture this going on for years and years and years. Every time you close the door, you are afraid of everyone because you don’t know if they will be your friend or if they will beat and murder you. What would you do? You see all of this pain, this sadness, this hatred toward you for no reason.
This was the reality for Marsha P. Johnson, the Black transgender woman who threw the first brick at the Stonewall Riots in New York City in 1969. Marsha started the movement we now call Pride. She had enough and she stood up. She started a decades-long campaign from coast to coast that made it possible to love who you love and live life as a happy queer person.
Five decades later, I would be remised if I said things weren’t a hell of a lot easier. We can comfortably go to gay bars without the fear of police shutting it down (unless they don’t have their liquor license). We can get married, and we are not subject to invasive genital checks regularly because the “anti-sodomy” laws have been found unconstitutional.
But the fight is not over. Here in Indiana, a landlord can refuse to rent to a couple just because they are both women. Employers are not required to provide the same benefits to same-sex couples as they are to heterosexual couples. Here in Kokomo, former leaders of Kokomo Pride had to fight, scrape and crawl to get an ordinance passed to protect LGBTQ+ people from discrimination. We just wanted to be treated fairly and people fought against that.
Even today, when my fiancé and I walk down the street holding hands, we can feel the glares. We once sat in Bob Evans on a busy Saturday morning waiting for our table. I had my hand gently draped over his knee and a man walked up to put his name on the list (we were sitting right next to the host stand). He noticed us, stopped in his tracks and looked us from head to toe at least three times not even bothering trying to hide it. He then sat down next to his wife, tapped her on the shoulder, pointed to us and they both stared while whispering about us. What do we teach our kindergarteners about staring and pointing?
Almost every time Kokomo Pride posts something on Facebook or in the paper, we get people who are mad that we have the audacity to exist. We are called “sicko” and claims that we are forcing children to join our youth group are thrown around. Other comments include walking into a restaurant wearing a Kokomo Pride mask and someone says “look, the fag brought a buddy,” or “you don’t have to look at things like that” when referencing our events, and “when did we start glorifying mental illnesses” are just a few of the things we hear on a daily basis.
We cannot have anything nice without people trying to take it away from us. We can’t just be happy and talk about the things that bring us joy without someone coming along and preaching to us, telling us we are sinning, and they wish we would change our ways. It’s constant.
So back to the original question. Why do we celebrate? We celebrate because we are bigger than all of that. We look back at the greats who worked so hard and even gave their life for us: Harvey Milk, Matthew Sheppard, Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera. And some who are still with us today who have laid the foundation: RuPaul Charles, Elton John, Ellen DeGeneres and the first openly gay man to sit on a presidential cabinet, Pete Buttigieg.
We have Darrell Balsius, who was instrumental in the passage of the LGBTQ+ ordinance here in Kokomo. These are people who stuck their necks out when there were much bigger swords swinging and so much more risk, but they did it anyway. This is why we celebrate. We celebrate all we have achieved, and we challenge ourselves to accomplish more than people ever dreamed for us because we ARE more than people have ever thought about us.
We look out for each other; we are our own family when our blood turns us away. When the hateful comments, and discriminatory laws come down. When trans children are told they can’t listen to their bodies, parents and doctors, they need a support. When Johnny is bullied at school because he likes to paint his nails, he needs a support. When Sam can’t decide what to call themself because they want to wear a skirt one day and jeans and a baseball cap the next, they need a support. We are that support. We support our own. We never let a queen walk out with a crooked tiara. Ever.
We are our own chosen family. And for that, we celebrate.
