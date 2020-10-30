The Issue: The Automotive Service Technology programs at the Kokomo Area Career Center has been officially recognized as certified State Earn and Learns [SEAL].
Our View: We applaud this program for providing much-needed skills in a field that struggles to hire workers.
There’s a new program in town and it couldn’t come at a better time.
The Automotive Service Technology programs at the Kokomo Area Career Center has been officially recognized as certified State Earn and Learns [SEAL].
It comes as no surprise that there’s a nationwide shortage of mechanics. Each year, the automotive industry needs to add approximately 76,000 automotive technicians. Around 46,000 of those individuals are required to keep up with growing demand.
That’s just one of the reasons programs like this are so desperately needed, particularly in a time of uncertainty in many fields.
Certified SEAL programs are significant because they give students the opportunity to graduate with industry credentials, college credits, and valuable work experience from local employers, according to a release. Both career centers received their certifications on Oct. 19 from the Indiana Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship [OWBLA].
“Public-private partnerships are at the core of successful State Earn and Learns,” said Matt DeGolyer, a regional director of OWBLA. “This particular SEAL exemplifies what is possible when different entities with a common goal work together to create a talent pipeline through K-12 and post-secondary education that benefits students and employers.
“Each partner is integral to the overall success of the SEAL and ultimately each entity helps lay the groundwork for individuals to have a clear path to in-demand positions in the automotive industry.”
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development [DWD] is helping to skill-up the state’s workforce by developing and facilitating comprehensive work-based learning programs with education and industry partners, offering SEALs to employers and education partners through its OWBLA.
About 12 students at the two career centers are expected to participate in the auto service technology SEALs during the first year of the programs. While still in high school, they can earn up to 25 dual credits from Ivy Tech Community College, in addition to an Ivy Tech Automotive Technology-Maintenance and Light Repair Certificate.
Students also can earn five industry-recognized certifications and more than 1,400 hours of work-based learning and related instruction specific to the automotive industry. Upon completion of the SEAL, students will have the opportunity to interview and transition into Chariot Automotive Group’s technician apprenticeship program.
James Little, director of Century Career Center, said, “The collaborative partnership between our school, post-secondary education, and local business and industry provides our career and technical education students with outstanding training, support, and direction for their transition into higher education, advanced training, and future employment opportunities in our workforce region upon graduation.”
We applaud this program for being a positive contribution to our workforce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.