I will be teaching “Introduction to the New Testament” (REL-R243) at Indiana University-Kokomo this fall during the second eight weeks of the term. This is a three credit hour course that will be 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays in room 202 in KO building.
This will be totally awesome for us to be together in a wonderful learning environment! End of commercial.
The last time I taught somewhere, I arrived on the first evening of class, handed out my syllabus and away we went, but not this time.
I spent last Wednesday and Thursday with other adjunct professors, and two wonderful, skillful people. IUKokomo Instructional Technologist/Assessment Data Specialist Chanda L. Deaton and Instructional Strategies Specialist Cherie Dodd instructed the class.
During those two evenings, I learned just how much I did not know. That’s ok, because we have to be continual learners.
Education is an essential foundation for the young. Howard County Prosecuting Attorney Mark A. McCann said that building a solid education and skillset for young people reduces crime.
“It is vital that we engage young people in education, and that we provide the support and resources necessary to keep them engaged. Again, based on my experience, those who attend school regularly significantly enhance their life chances and reduce the likelihood of contact with the criminal justice system,” he said.
We have to remain teachable when it comes to what God has in store for us. Education is essential whether it’s in the schoolhouse or the prayer house. We need both.
Sister Mary Kemper said we should try to learn something new every day.
“Each day is a different day in your life. There are always challenges that we face and only God can help us face them. As a Senior Citizen I learn every day. I totally depend on the Lord to be my director; I can’t do it on my own,” she said.
There are some proclamations in scripture that I believe Jesus wants all of us to reap — that our joy may be full (John 15:11), that we have life, and have it abundantly (John 10:10), and above all things, that we may prosper and be in health, as our soul prospers.
Psychologist Arthur Ciaramicolo wrote in his blog, Balance Your Success, that spiritual learners grow beyond the ordinary self.
“The spiritual learner is someone who realizes there is something beyond ourselves that influences and accounts for life events — an intangible that cannot completely be explained,” he wrote.
If we dedicated ourselves to the task of becoming life-long learners, we’ll be able and ready to grow when God moves us to do so.
John Martin at Palmer’s Jewelry pointed out, “Waking up is easy, getting up is the hard part. But by the grace of God we can and keep on learning!”
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
Dr. Carson serves as Pastor for Saint Paul A.M.E. Church, Indianapolis, Indiana. He is the founder of “Refreshing” A Ministry for Pastors, Ministers, and Laity Needing Restoration, Refreshing, and Healing. A Personal & Professional Development Ministry.
He may be reached by e-mail at carsonvision@acd.net.
