Everyone needs to get educated about bedbugs, because they are taking over. One day, they may be a problem that you must face. Or perhaps you are among the 20 percent of Americans who have already faced the problem.
Bedbugs are a fact of modern life, and they are among the most difficult bug to eliminate. Because of their hard outer shell, they do not readily absorb insecticides. Fortunately, they do not spread disease.
Canada is currently under siege by these little terrorists that leave mosquito-like bites. According to CBC (Canadian Broadcasting) news, “As a Tunney’s Pasture tower becomes the latest government building in the National Capital Region flagged for bedbugs, Canada’s largest federal workers’ union is demanding a more proactive strategy to deal with the pests.”
You needn’t trek to Canada to see bedbugs, unfortunately. They are spread throughout Kokomo and cities across America.
I have known a number of people who have had to deal with these bloodsucking nocturnal pests.
Although we are cautioned to examine hotel rooms, hotels are not the biggest culprit. According to bedbugcentral.com, “...you’re far more likely to bring bed bugs home by purchasing that used couch you saw on Facebook marketplace than you are from staying in a hotel during your summer vacation ...”
“Of course hotels play a factor in how bed bugs are spread to homes, however, you’d be surprised how many more infestations simply begin by just purchasing used furniture that was infested with bed bugs.”
One exterminator told me it is possible to pick up bedbugs from any place people gather – schools, libraries, churches – even government buildings (like those in Canada!). Some people have major infestations and their children may carry them to other homes during a sleepover.
When people are responsible and hire a professional exterminator early (while taking other precautions), the number of bugs drops dramatically and so does the likelihood of transmission.
Since the problem is so widespread (and since it often takes months to become totally bedbug free), you will often come in contact with people who are fighting the problem, and most are taking reasonable precautions.
To prevent a bedbug infestation, the EPA suggests the following: “Check secondhand furniture, beds, and couches for any signs of bed bug infestation before bringing them home. Use a protective cover that encases mattresses and box springs to eliminate many hiding spots. ... Be sure to purchase a high quality encasement that will resist tearing and check the encasement regularly for holes ...
“Reduce clutter in your home to reduce hiding places for bed bugs. Vacuum frequently to remove any successful hitchhikers.
“Be vigilant when using shared laundry facilities. Transport items to be washed in plastic bags. ... Remove from dryer directly into bag and fold at home. (A dryer on high heat can kill bed bugs.)”
Other steps include washing bed sheets frequently and drying on high heat, storing clothes in zip-loc bags, and, most of all, being vigilant.
