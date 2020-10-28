INDIANAPOLIS – Sometimes, good policy is the best politics.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s plan to have a commission recommend ways to reform and improve the system for appointing people to the federal judiciary and the U.S. Supreme Court falls into that category.
Critics argue that Biden’s plan is a political maneuver designed to help him sidestep questions about whether he and his fellow Democrats intend to expand the Supreme Court if they gain power.
There doubtless is truth to the criticism. Biden’s announcement allows him to tiptoe through a political minefield.
But what’s wrong with that?
The reality is that Biden’s stated reason for calling for the commission – that the system is getting “out of whack” – is accurate.
More to the point, most reasonable Americans can see that the rapid escalation of the judicial wars has brought this country nothing but more strife.
It’s about time someone preferred to seek a solution rather than start another pointless and profitless fight.
Consider the controversial campaign to elevate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Republicans insisted on ramming the confirmation of the University of Notre Dame law professor and federal judge through the process in a hurry. They did so even as millions of votes were being cast that could alter not just control of the White House but the makeup of the U.S. Senate.
Democrats cried foul. They responded by, among other things, boycotting the committee vote on Barrett’s nomination and threatening to pack the court when they get a chance.
The episode will not go down as one of the finest moments in American history.
To place a conservative justice on the high court, Republicans trashed not just well-worn Senate traditions but their own principles. After arguing when Barack Obama was president that it was wrong, wrong, wrong for him to try to place a justice on the Supreme Court during a presidential election year, they then in this presidential election year tried to break all speed records to put Barrett on the bench.
They also blocked more than a hundred Obama appointees to lower courts so they could push through their own nominees when Trump came to office. Barrett was one of the conservative federal judges to gain a spot on the bench as part of that campaign of obstruction.
In other circumstances, this chicanery might not be so bad.
After all, hypocrisy and power grabs are to politicians what water is to fish – things essential to existence.
But it now affects the court and the judicial system.
And the way we Americans perceive those fundamental institutions.
Americans historically have seen the judicial branch as the apolitical part of our government. That assessment never was entirely realistic – courts are human entities and judges are human beings – but the perception of non-partisanship helped to foster a reverence for law and a willingness to honor and abide by court rulings.
Now, with Barrett’s rise, the nation’s highest court has at least three justices – her, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Clarence Thomas – seen as hopelessly tainted by partisan politics.
It’s one thing for Americans to see the justices as human beings.
It’s another thing altogether for Americans to see the Supreme Court as just another party precinct committee office.
The most rabid and enraged Democrats, though, argue that the answer to Republican outrages should be more – much more – of the same.
But fighting fire with fire could end up burning down much of this country and its system of self-government.
How well has that worked for us over the past few years?
That’s why Biden’s response is both refreshing and right.
He seems to grasp that most Americans would prefer that we all fight less and work more. He understands that the bulk of the people in this country – right of center to center to left of center – remain within talking distance of each other.
And that we’re getting tired of the extremes on either end setting the terms for the national discussion.
That’s why Joe Biden was wise to call a halt to the judicial wars.
He’s arguing that what we Americans need is a way to resolve our differences, not exacerbate them.
Once upon a time we had a term for the qualities that encourage people to come together to meet common challenges.
It was called leadership.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
