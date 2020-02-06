Hi there, we are having a blessed, busy week. Daniel's parents from the Amish community in Danville, Ohio, came for a visit last week and have now spent the weekend with us. What is more special than a visit from grandparents? Much to the children's delight, Grandma came with books for each of them. The kids have had plenty of books read for them the past few days.
This week we had the butchering days at our church. There were 21 hogs turned to sausage, bologna, bacon, kielbasa, liverwurst and the like. It's a major undertaking, yet many hands make work light.
There were so many tasks that most can find jobs they're comfortable with doing, even if they aren't fond of butchering itself. There's mixing pork with seasoning, packaging meat, and labeling. We'll need people to scrub out old canning jars, and even some will cook food for the big day. The event was held at our woodworking shop since it has the space for all the equipment and about 80 church folk.
The day is a highlight for all of us. Yet, having five kids, the best part of the day is when everything is done and the last buggy taillights have gone blinking out the driveway.
Considering it all, the children did well even though the girls got hit by another flu bug before the day was past. I admit, I was a bit tired, yet I am honestly thankful for these tougher times, they make us see more how much we need Jesus.
Okay, so this week, I'll be passing on a recipe that our non-Amish friends shared with us. Terry Hoke does taxi work for us Amish people and helps in our butcherings. Terry and his wife report having made four batches of these bars, which had been set out along with other cookies and bars, coffee, and tea to be enjoyed throughout the two butchering days. It was a hit by all, and I called them candy bars, they are way too good and sweet not to call them candy!
Scrumptious Peanut butter Bars
1 cup butter, softened
2 cups graham cracker crumbs
2 cups powdered sugar
1 cup peanut butter
Mix. Press into a nine by 13-inch pan, lined with wax paper. This mixture will be sticky; using a hot spoon will help spread it out evenly.
1 ½ cup chocolate chips
¼ cup peanut butter
Melt together over low heat, stirring constantly. Spread over the first layer. Refrigerate one hour before cutting. Cut into small squares. Enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.