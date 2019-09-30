It’s early in the morning. My usual quiet moments in the morning have been disrupted as the children had a cold, just enough to disturb their sleep. Even though I’m in and out of bed every night, there’s something special about the extra time with kids needing their Mama.
I’ve started making to-do lists at night for little things I wanted to do the next day. After a few weeks, I drifted from these high ideals. But recently I was telling Daniel I feel like I can’t get my daily duties done, and he asked if I was doing my lists. Gulp. No, I got away from it. So I’m back at it now, my days go much more smoothly. I’m talking simple things, like organizing the pantry, or cleaning scribbles off the walls. I try to keep the list basic enough that I can get it squeezed in my day one way or another, even if they aren’t crucial things I feel like I’m still going the right direction.
Today’s list includes things like, “do something nice for Daniel, help Julia write birthday gifts in her baby book, leave Rayni and Jesse in God’s hands (the caseworker is coming today, and there is a slight chance of getting an update on what’s happening with the adoption), and make a welcome home sign for Owen.”
We look forward to having cousin Owen home again. Since he started living at our house over a year ago, it just wouldn’t seem right not having him staying here. The children are all excited to see him again after he had balloons dropped off for the children last week. They spent hours with their balloons, intrigued these would go to the ceiling instead of coming down like the regular ones. With Jesse’s fascination with heights, he was especially impressed with his balloon that would always go up as far as it could. He was bound and determined to take his outside and watch it go up. Mama and Daddy knew the tears that it would cost once it went out of sight, so his balloon stayed indoors until it had a toy tied to it as a weight. He wasn’t very please.
Now here you go with our apple goodie recipe, which is perfect for this time of year.
