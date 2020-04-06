My, this coronavirus scare has certainly done its share of shifting things in all directions for lives of millions. All or most people are affected in one way or another. Perhaps bigger than the virus is the uncertainty of how long all this will last and how things will turn out.
When I first heard of coronavirus we were having our sick bout, which sounded almost identical to what they described as coronavirus. To this day, we still wonder what it really was. But that’s okay, we don’t have to know, but I do know one thing, I really feel for anyone out there who is not feeling well. May God give each one grace. And to the millions out there that are trying to stay on top with inside out routines, and plans being turned inside out, may God bring ends together supernaturally.
In Sunday School, the brother who had a devotional, spoke comfort and hope especially on the behalf of the coronavirus and how God doesn’t ignore those who depend on him. I was convicted and motivated when he shared the thought, “Worry hampers our efforts of today.” Of all things, if we live our days filled with worry, we are really just spinning our wheels! The biggest challenge for me was how he shared how worry shows a lack of faith and understanding of God. Hmm.. Lord, increase my faith.
My uncle’s grocery store next door is still in wide open succession. They’ve had phone calls from folks inquiring whether or not they still had toilet paper or bread and flour. So far they’ve had an ample supply of all they’ve kept in stock over the past months. They are selling lots of baking supplies as people are in the process of baking things like their own bread like never before.
In case this may be the story for you I’d like to pass on the recipe Owen introduced us to. He used to bake loaves of this bread by the dozens for churches to use for their Sunday noon lunch
