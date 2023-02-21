In recent public opinion letters, the leaders of Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare, Al Hubbard and Dr. Gloria Sachdev, have continued their crusade against Indiana’s hospital systems that provide high-quality care for millions of Hoosiers across urban, suburban and rural communities.
These individuals are lobbying to pass laws that would have the state dictate prices for hospital care. They’re also supporting proposals that would mandate government interference in private contracts between hospitals and insurers, leaving hospitals at the mercy of the large insurance corporations that dominate Indiana’s market. This would create a race to the bottom and put health care choice and access for Hoosiers at risk.
One disingenuous aspect of their approach is that they constantly “move the goalposts” on what their real goals are. Just one year ago, Mr. Hubbard’s and Dr. Sachdev’s website proudly stated, “The legislation we are supporting is rooted in free market principles and would rely on competition, choice and transparency to curb costs. Under our proposals, the government’s role would be to require that consumers and employers be totally informed about pricing.”
Apparently having abandoned this philosophy after Indiana hospitals were recognized nationally as a leader in price transparency, the group now openly states that health care will never be a free market. I disagree, but it certainly won’t be here if their heavy-handed proposals are enacted.
Their group claims that the “recent” RAND report on hospital prices reflects the reality of today, even though they are well aware it uses data as old as 2018 and no more recent than 2020. Despite recent hospital price freezes and negotiations that will save consumers and employers billions, they continue to tout outdated figures to cast hospitals in a negative, inaccurate light. And given the current state of Indiana’s health care system — in which hospitals are suffering their worst financial year since before the pandemic — the portrait they paint could not be further from reality.
As president of the Indiana Hospital Association, I am committed to improving health care affordability and our members are focused on doing so in a collaborative manner. As Dr. Sachdev herself outlined in a Health Affairs article in September 2022 entitled, “It’s Time For Employers To Bring Health Care Decisions In-House,” we can lower businesses’ costs and improve outcomes through market-based strategies without government interventions.
Realignment of financial incentives can be achieved by businesses contracting directly with hospitals to take risk for the health outcomes of employees. This ensures that all parties are focused on keeping the workforce healthy and reducing utilization. Businesses now have access to their own health data, which was formerly kept secret by insurance companies acting as third-party administrators. A recent study shows that just 5% of the population account for 52% of all healthcare costs and 81% of hospital expenditures. Using data to incentivize wellness for high-cost patients is critical to the success of these models.
True health care affordability won’t be achieved by short-sighted and narrowly focused policies that Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare is proposing. Rather, it will require all stakeholders — including hospitals, physicians, insurers, drug and device manufacturers, and lawmakers — to come to the table and develop transparent metrics based on real prices along with sustainable solutions that benefit patients.
