Last week we talked about our fishing trip for Daniel’s birthday, this week we’ll talk about his birthday dinner. In our house, whoever has a birthday picks dinner and Daniel chose our all-time summer favorites, chalupas. It’s like going out in the garden, combing it and coming to the house with all sorts of goodies then laying it right on top of a deep-fried tortilla along with some fried burger and cheese.
This year with having a handful of little children I just wasn’t sure if I’ll get any gardening done at all. As you can imagine, Daniel enthusiastically declared that he and the children would be happy to look after it. I was tickled, after all, I really couldn’t imagine a summer without one. As the veggies began ripening, Julia and Austin had a real party helping harvest it.
I wish you could see Austin bounding into the house with both hands behind his back, asking, “Which hand, Mom?” Then I guess, “Your right one!” and he proudly pulls out a fresh cucumber he found in the garden.
I wish I could serve you a fresh chalupa loaded with garden goodies, but since that won’t be happening, I’ll share the recipe with you. Be sure not to stay stuck on the recipe, feel free to add anything that strikes your fancy. No, you don’t have to use onions, though we think it does make it a lot better.
Besides chalupas, Daniel chose his favorite dessert, apricot pie with homemade vanilla ice cream. We actually split the birthday meal into two hitches with the main course one night and dessert another to spread out the fun. On the evening of Daniel’s birthday, we had the hot dish.
In response to those of you who have been asking for updates on the adoption: last week we were devastated to learn that the foster system missed a step. They kindly informed us that it could go months instead of only a few weeks until the adoption. Needless to say, it did take some processing on our end. The biggest whir for me was to not worry about the children’s future. As we prayed, we sensed God’s faithfulness and love like never before; I feel so deeply blessed and unworthy of all the prayers who have also been offered on our behalf. Now a week later we still don’t know what will happen, according to their report it could still be months or only a few weeks. We don’t know what to expect yet we do know it is in God’s hands.
