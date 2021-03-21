In honor of National Women's History Monday throughout March, officials with Indiana Farm Bureau submitted this cheer for Miami County resident Amie Osborn, vice president, commercial and agriculture lender at First Farmers Bank & Trust, and co-founder of BOGO Foods:
Amie Osborn didn’t grow up on a farm but found a passion for agriculture in her Northern California high school by competing in FFA poultry judging events. After getting her degree in agricultural business, Osborn and her husband, Vince, moved to Indiana to attend Purdue University and further their knowledge of traditional agriculture.
She now lives in Miami County and is a vice president, commercial and agriculture lender at First Farmers Bank & Trust helping clients navigate the financials of farming operations. But it was AgrIInstitute’s Indiana Agricultural Leadership Program that inspired Osborn to make a difference in her local community fueled by her passion for agriculture.
While volunteering with a local Kokomo homeless shelter last year, the Osborns discovered something that hit home.
"The coordinator explained that those experiencing homelessness or who are food insecure oftentimes are protein deficient,” Osborn said. “Given our love and knowledge of agriculture and animal protein, we thought we may be able to help and that’s how BOGO (Buy One Give One) Foods started.”
BOGO Foods is a non-profit focused on providing protein to those in need, specifically those who are experiencing homelessness. The Osborns raise broilers and sell the locally produced protein. They use the profits to buy larger quantities of wholesale protein, following the “buy one, give one” model. One locally grown bird equates to 10 servings of meat for those who are food insecure.
By selling their poultry and with the help of an anonymous donor, BOGO Foods delivered 288 pounds of animal protein to local shelter organizations this past February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.