School officials rise to today's challenges
Just over one year ago, under difficult COVID circumstances, all of our schools in Howard County opened on time while many schools around the country sadly never opened.
Not only did our schools open, but they also remained open and educated our children while battling challenging protocols and the trickiness of the virus. Now here we are, still amid a pandemic, and our schools are open again! I can’t say enough about what our teachers, administrators and volunteers have accomplished on the front lines. I want to thank our schools for the close partnership with county officials and for the incredible work you have all achieved on behalf of our children.
It is nothing short of impressive. I am confident that our teachers will once again rise to the challenge this year and provide another awesome year of education and inspiration. Thank you to our teachers, volunteers, administrators and school boards for your tireless work on a daily basis. It does not go unnoticed. I am truly proud of all our schools here and Howard County — our community owes you a debt of gratitude.
Paul Wyman,
Howard County Commissioner
