Linda Hubbard submitted this cheer for the Howard County Sheriff's Office:
I would like to send a big thank you to the sheriff's department.
A full grown black and brown, beautiful German shepherd had gotten hit and killed. He or she was laying off the road and I called everyone that had to do with animals. No one would come pick him up. I put it on social media and with no response, I decided to call the sheriff's department.
With it not being an emergency, I really didn't want to bother them, but it was the only thing left I could think of. At 9:15 at night, someone from the sheriff's department was picking him up. So, I want to thank them for their service.
