Thank you for ‘beefing up’ the mission
Thank you to those from our community who participated in this year’s 4-H auction. We are so grateful for your generosity in purchasing animals to be donated to the Kokomo Rescue Mission.
These animals are very vital in helping us continue meeting the nutritional needs of those we serve. Last year, we were able to provide 97,897 protein-rich meals for our residential guests in our shelters along with those in the community.
For the community, nutritious, free Grab and Go meals are available 365 days a year at 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. to anyone wanting a meal. So far this year, from January through June, we have provided over 10,500 Grab and Go meals to those in our community. Thanks to your donation, we will continue to have the much-needed protein for these meals. We appreciate each one of you who purchased livestock to be donated to "beef up" the mission. Thank you!
In his service,
Van C. Taylor, executive director
Kokomo Rescue Mission
