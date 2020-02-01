Show your support for school principal
Morgan Hayden of Delphi sends this Jeer to the Carroll School Board for not renewing a principal’s contract:
On Dec. 10, 2019, the Carroll School Board voted 4-1 to pursue contract non-renewal for Principal Amanda Redmon. This is unjust for several reasons, and the community should be very concerned. Redmon has consistently received high evaluations from our superintendent, is widely respected by her staff and parents, and until now, has not been informed of any concerns from the school board.
Redmon has led the elementary for eight years, creating a culture of acceptance, respect and security. She knows every student at Carroll by name and is familiar with her staff professionally and personally. She cares about and connects with every single person in that building. A leader like her is irreplaceable.
Redmon was given the following reason for not renewing her contract: “The Board would like to see improvement in overall student assessment scores …” How does removing a principal improve how students perform on standardized tests? It is ridiculous to suggest that a new principal will get different results.
Furthermore, the Indiana State Legislature has announced that schools will not be penalized for student scores for the first two years of the new ILEARN test. The State of Indiana has recognized that it takes time for students and teachers to adjust to a new test … but the Carroll School Board doesn’t recognize this? The situation reeks of a hidden agenda. Are members of the school board using their positions appropriately, or are they driven by personal agendas? The Indiana School Board Association Code of Ethics states very clearly that school boards should:
• Focus on the function of policy-making.
• Represent the entire school community at all times.
• Refuse to use the school board position for personal gain.
• Act only after consideration of the superintendent’s recommendations.
This school board seems to believe it is above the code of ethics.
If you have any connection to Carroll Consolidated School Corporation, this should matter to you. The future of our community lies in the hands of five elected men, none of whom are educators. Please, support our school by doing the following immediately: email the school board encouraging renewal of Redmon’s contract. Attend school board meetings, held on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 6 pm. The Feb. 11 meeting will be held at the high school auditorium. Come. Show your support. Voice your opinion.
Thanks extended to all who helped
Lisa Rink of Kokomo sends this Cheer for the support she received during her public service to the community:
I would like to publicly thank the following past mayors of Kokomo, Jim Trobaugh, Matt McKillip and Greg Goodnight for allowing me the opportunity to serve the citizens of Kokomo as a member of both the City of Kokomo Planning Commission and Board of Zoning and Appeals for the last 18 years.
Those years have been such a learning experience for me on how city government operates, and one I will cherish and miss.
I truly cannot thank them enough. I would also like to thank the past executive director of the Planning Commission, Glenn Boise, and the present executive director, Greg Sheline. Both of these individuals are two of the most knowledgeable people I know, and didn’t mind sharing their knowledge. They were true mentors to me and I appreciated their kindness and will forever be grateful to both of them.
However, I would be remiss in not thanking the citizens of Kokomo for allowing me to represent you too. I truly believe in letting your voice be heard and getting involved in your local, state and national government and you didn’t disappoint.
One of my favorite quotes from Louis Brandeis reads, “The only title in our democracy superior to that of President is the title of citizen.” So please continue to take an active role in your community.
In closing, I pray the new mayor picks up the baton that has been handed to him from his predecessors and serves our community with the citizen’s best interest in mind. I also want him to know I harbor no malice towards him for removing me from both commissions. With elections comes the changing of the guard. Whether it be brought on by campaign endorsements, campaign promises and/or just plain out with the old, in with the new, that’s politics.
With that being stated, I hope my replacement on the Planning Commission (Howard County Democrat Chairperson Dara Johnson) and my replacement on the Board of Zoning Appeals (UAW Howard County CAP Chairperson Tina Durham), represents our community well.
Once again Kokomo, thanks for allowing me to represent you for the past 18 years!
Pigs mistreated; hurt environment
Bonnie Arrick of Peru sends this Jeer to conditions of CAFOs:
Thank you for covering the Miami County task force deliberating the zoning ordinances governing CAFOs (Contained Animal Feeding Operations). It is important that information concerning CAFOs is brought to the public’s attention.
Many people think that we who are asking for the update of the zoning ordinances just don’t like the smell of livestock. Nothing could be further from the truth. Most of us are farmers, and most of us raise or have raised livestock.
In August, the Indiana Farmers Union filed a brief in the Indiana Supreme Court to fight against a CAFO in Hendricks County. Make no mistake, CAFOs are not farms, they are animal factories.
A Swine CAFO is a huge barn that can house as many as 4,600 pigs. The pigs are brought in as piglets and confined until they are ready for butchering. They are crowded tightly, and never see the out of doors.
A million gallons of manure are collected in cement pits under the barn until it can be pumped out and spread on fields. Then it drains into the ground, and although this is regulated by IDEM, there is still evidence of contamination of our streams and wells; 81% of Indiana streams are contaminated.
There have already been three large spills into the Mississinewa, in 2009, 2010 and 2016.
The huge fans on the ends of these buildings blow gases from these thousands of pigs into the outside air; methane, ammonia and hydrogen sulfide. Air quality is not regulated in Indiana. This is very harmful especially for those with COPD diseases.
Pigs are intelligent creatures and they become stressed under these very inhumane conditions. Stress makes them sick, and so they are medicated with antibiotics.
Studies have shown that 80% of antibiotics in the U.S. are given to livestock. It takes a lot of supplies for 4,600 pigs.
Semis on small country roads do a lot of damage at a cost to the taxpayers. Most of these pigs are owned by foreign entities (mainly China) such as Tyson, Smithfield, Cargill, etc.
Miami County has 54 CAFOs. The distance from a neighbor’s front door to a CAFO need be only 1,000 feet. Other counties have changed their zoning ordinances to require setbacks of 1,250 and 1,320 feet. This is what we ask of our zoning board. We ask any of your readers to research CAFOs on-line.
